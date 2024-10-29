MSA4 series set to reignite single-seater racing

It promises to be a bumper new racing season for SA single-seater participants as the Formula 1600 series is retired and a new MSA4 Formula is launched.
The concept will use a locally designed and manufactured car with a halo-protected cockpit, designed by Kyalami-based firm WCT Engineering and powered by a 1l turbocharged three-cylinder Volkswagen engine dubbed the Investchem MSA4.
The new cars are the brainchild of Investchem chairperson Ian Schofield, a man involved in single-seater racing for many years.
Schofield said that globally the FIA Formula 4 series was initially launched in 2014 as an opportunity to offer young racing drivers around the world the opportunity to take the first step from karting into the world of single-seater racing.
It also allows drivers to compare themselves to the best young talent, not only in their own country but across other championships around the world.
While Formula 4 is the first step out of karting on the FIA Global Pathway and is relatively cost-effective for young global drivers, in SA costs are still prohibitive as none of the mandated carbon fibre chassis are manufactured locally.
“To put this into perspective, a new imported car will cost almost €100,000 [R1.9m], and that is without tyres and duty costs or even maintenance costs,” Schofield said.
He said this was the motivation to try to create a local alternative.
“Many of our Formula 1600 cars are racing with outdated Mygale chassis, and despite the upgrades implemented over the years, we felt we had come to the end of our cycle and needed to find a new solution.”
Schofield said cost was an issue, not only for South Africans but for drivers in most developing countries, so there was a good reason to look for ways to make a locally produced car relevant and in line with FIA specifications.
“While Investchem Formula 1600 has served us incredibly well, delivered champions and great talent that has gone on to bigger things, the rate of development in motorsport is starting to render our cars obsolete,” he said.
Achim Bergman and Stuart Thompson from WCT Engineering in Midrand were the logical choice when it came to designing and manufacturing a new chassis.
“As a specialist bespoke manufacturer of FIA Dakar-specification Rally-Raid race vehicles for the South African and International markets, we felt they would be the best partners to design a new and more affordable chassis for us,” Schofield said.
“Design inspiration has been taken from the current F1600 car, but most of the focus with the MSA4 has been building a car to more modern safety standards.
“The halo-type cockpit protection device has been incorporated to match other entry-level single-seaters such as Formula 4.
“But unlike the cars of that category it will have a spaceframe chassis rather than a carbon fibre monocoque,” he explained.
Powering the vehicle will be a “downsized 1l turbocharged three-cylinder Volkswagen engine developing slightly more power and a good deal more torque than the outgoing normally aspirated unit”.
“Our thanks to Mike Rowe from Volkswagen SA, who subsidised a VW turbo engine for our prototype and will be providing a further 20 engines.”
The transmission, differential, suspension, brakes, and front and rear wings will be carried over from the Mygale.
The other parts of the bodywork have taken on a more Formula 1-inspired design, including having wider wheels and tyres.
“Work began in earnest 12 months ago and we finally managed to get a chassis that we are due to have crash-tested in Europe, designed with all the FIA safety standards in mind, and one which includes side impact protection.
“We have been incredibly impressed with the safety and performance features and will be ready to start racing in the second week of March 2025 at Killarney.”
Motorsport SA CEO Vic Maharaj said the new series had already been sanctioned by the body.
Anyone interested in joining the series can contact kgregory@investchem.co.za.
HeraldLIVE
MSA4 series set to reignite single-seater racing
Local alternative to Formula 4 needed due to prohibitive costs in SA
Image: BRANDSPONENTIAL
HeraldLIVE
