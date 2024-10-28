Off-road racers excel in perfect conditions

The East Cape Off-Road Racing Club held their penultimate round of the 2024 season in ideal weather conditions on Saturday.
The event, which was based at Johnny’s Pit-Stop on the outskirts of Despatch, saw a wide variety of off-road vehicles and motorcycles competing on a 37km course comprising of fast flat sections mixed with some technical rocky sections, with the cars having to complete four loops and the motorcycles three.
Quentin Lessing and navigator Handré van Schalkwyk had enjoyed a near faultless day in their Lexus V8-powered Century Racing CRT, opening up a healthy lead.
Unfortunately, a broken front lower control arm scuppered their chances with just 15km of the race remaining, while Derek Wilmot and Chester Wilmot in their Beetle and the Jimco of Lionel Acton retired with gearbox failures.
Grant and Gregory Watkins in their immaculate Zarco enjoyed a consistent day and were the overall winners, crossing the line almost 12 minutes ahead of solo driver Mark Reid in a Gecko single seater, with third place going the way of Noel Acton and Paul Mare in their Orca, followed by Henry van Rooyen in his GMP- built single-seater.
On two wheels, Allan Mills on his 250cc Gasgas was the overall winner, crossing the line 12 minutes ahead of the KTM350 of Anthoney Tuck.
With just one round of the 2024 season remaining, the overall drivers’ championship standings are: 1 Mark Reid, 2 Grant Watkins, 3 Noel Acton, 4 Henry van Rooyen, 5 Lionel Acton, 6 Quentin Lessing, 7 Louie de Lange, 8 Gerhard van de Linde, 9 Derek Wilmot.
