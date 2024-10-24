Mixed fortunes for Nelson Mandela Bay racing aces

Local motor racing stars continue to shine on the national scene as the various national championships draw to a close.
Aldo and Silvio Scribante unfortunately missed two rounds of the Extreme Supercars Driven by Dunlop Championship due to work commitments but managed to end their season on a high at the National Extreme Festival held at Zwartkops Raceway last weekend.
Silvio took the win in the Extreme Supercar GT3 class in race 1 and Aldo finished in second place in the A+ Supercar category.
In race 2 Silvio’s car unfortunately experienced a water spill, which led to Aldo spinning off the circuit and getting stuck in the gravel trap.
Silvio managed to complete the race in third place, taking the overall GT3 class win for the day.
In the final A+ championship standings Aldo finished in fourth place overall with Silvio in eighth place, and in the GT3 championship Silvio rounded out the podium positions with a third-place finish overall.
Jeandre Marais ended off a somewhat frustrating Astron Energy PoloCup campaign where he had the pace to run with the frontrunners, but luck was often not on his side as he was involved in more than one incident with an overzealous teammate throughout the season that cost him not only track positions but also valuable points in the championship.
He ended off the season in eighth position overall.
Joshua Moore continued to impress in the VW Rookie Cup that saw him ending his first year of saloon car racing in fourth place overall, having laid the foundation for what should be a brilliant season for him next year as he returns to compete in the Rookie Cup again.
Younger brother Jack was in action at the South Garda Karting Circuit in Italy at the World Rok Super Finals where he unfortunately got eliminated in the pre-finals.
He moves straight onto the FIA Motorsport Games in Valencia, Spain, this weekend where he will be representing SA in the Karting Sprint Junior Class.
Algoa Karting star Sebastien Blignaut had a torrid time in Italy where he seemed to arrive with a target on his back and was bumped off the circuit more than once in the elimination heats, leading to missing out on qualifying for the finals.
Teammate Aashay Nagura put in a consistent performance to finish in 32nd place overall.
The dirt oval race scheduled to take place at PE Oval Track Raceway on Saturday evening has been cancelled due to damage to the track surface following this week's heavy rains.
Upcoming events:
October 26: East Cape Off Road Club round 3 at Florida Farm near Kariega; Dirt Oval Racing in East London
November 2: Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway
November 9: Kart Racing at Algoa Kart & Motorcycle Club; Algoa Motorsport Club – PE 3 Hour at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Main circuit racing at East London Grand Prix Circuit
November 10: Open Track Day at Aldo Scribante Raceway
November 29: Algoa Rally Club, Amatola Rally in Hogsback
November 30: Algoa Rally Club, Amatola Rally in Hogsback; Dirt Oval Racing at PE Oval Tack Raceway.
Mixed fortunes for Nelson Mandela Bay racing aces
Scribante brothers end season on high
