Betway Algoa Cup is set to thrill

The countdown has begun to one of the Eastern Cape’s most prestigious horse racing events, the Betway Algoa Cup, which takes place at the Fairview Racecourse turf track in Greenbushes, Gqeberha, on Friday October 25 from 11am.

It promises to be action-packed day with nine thrilling races on the card, including the main event — the R350,000 (Listed) Betway Algoa Cup over 2,000m.

The origins of the Algoa Cup can be traced back to 1920, when it was first won by Woodcutter. Its honour roll boasts some impressive names, such as Dunford (2005 Vodacom Durban July winner) and Hill Fifty Four (2014 J&B Met winner).

Surfin’ USA, trained by Jacques Strydom, was the last local horse to win the Algoa Cup back in 2009. Since then, the honour roll has been dominated by Western Cape visitors, and they look to be a big factor again this year, with powerhouse stables Justin Snaith, Brett Crawford and Glen Kotzen nominating eight runners between them. Snaith is also the defending champion, having won the 2023 renewal with Future Swing.

There are nominations from seven Fairview stables, with a total of 17 local entries. The final field will be announced on October 21.

The Betway Algoa Cup will be supported by the R250,000 (Listed) Racehorse Owners Association Stakes for three-year-olds over 1,600m, a race that has also produced some brilliant performances and whose honour roll features Bold Silvano, Light The Lights and Gold Standard.

The Betway Wedgewood Handicap (NBT), for a stake of R150,000, is the final feature on the day.

Public entrance to the festival is free, but if you want to kick your experience up a notch, book a VIP package with 4 Racing. Tickets are R350 a person, which includes a delicious three-course buffet in the Bold Silvano room, which offers a panoramic view of the racecourse. Hospitality packages are also available. For more information or to book, e-mail Marilyn Smith at marilyns@4racing.com, or contact her on WhatsApp at 076 301 5449.

Saturday October 26 is a day to celebrate the hardworking grooms of Fairview Racecourse. Prize money of R9,000 will be up for grabs in the grooms’ soccer tournament final, to be played on the Fairview soccer field. Shosholoza FC are looking to defend their 2023 title against Young Stars FC, Barcelona and Home Defending FC.

Entry to the soccer tournament is free, and gates open at 11am. Food and beverages will be available for purchase on the day.

Contesters for the 2024 Betway Algoa Cup

A total of 25 entries have been received for the R350,000 Betway Algoa Cup (Listed) over 2,000m:

Allez Moris (B Crawford);

Anatolian Silver (K Mitchley);

Blackberry Malt (G Kotzen);

Bournemouth (A Greeff);

Brenden James (K Mitchley);

Call To Unite (J Snaith);

Chollima (G Kotzen);

Electric Storm (D McKenzie);

Fateful Day (G Smith);

Firealley (J Strydom);

Global Ally (A Greeff);

Green Mandarin (G Kotzen);

Holding Thumbs (G Kotzen);

Joy And Peace (A Greeff);

Mount Anderson (K Mitchley);

No Place Like Home (A Greeff);

Official Secret (A Greeff);

Rapidash (J Snaith);

Rockpool (J Snaith);

Runaway Song (G Smith);

San Quintin (E Kaknis);

Sequoia (T Laing);

Spin Doctor (T Laing);

Street Art (A Greeff); and

Zatara Magic (G Smith).

