The 18-member EP tenpin bowling squad participated in the Tenpin Bowling Association of SA (TBASA) interprovincial tournament at Fun Company at Menlyn in Pretoria recently.
The gold division team took bronze in the five-man team event, while the seniors won silver in the singles and bronze in the trios and team events.
The silver squad snatched silver in the doubles and bronze in the singles and trios.
EP president and national bowler Garreth Hechter (5,235 pins) finished 10th out of 36 participants in the gold division individual rankings.
In the seniors standings, Phelele Booi (5,336) won silver, Gerrie du Preez (5,261) was placed fourth and EP vice-president and national bowler Leon Cilliers (5,061) ended ninth.
Silver squad skipper Gordon Bessinger (5,812) was placed second with the talented Kaylee Hechter (5,481), bowling in her first IPT, finishing 10th.
EP faced tough competition from hosts Gauteng North, Central Gauteng, Eastern Gauteng, Midlands and KwaZulu-Natal.
Eastern Gauteng's Alain Regnard bowled two perfect games of 300 pins in the singles and doubles events, which is an SA record, while team member Caren Eames rolled the women's high game of 297 in the trios event. — EPTBA
EP tenpin teams excel at interprov
Image: Supplied
