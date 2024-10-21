Weideman, Van der Watt named Madibaz’s top sports stars

With a glittering array of achievements under their respective belts, golfer JP van der Watt and karateka Luchay Weideman were named Mandela University’s top athletes at the recent annual Madibaz Sports Awards.
Both earned national colours and have impacted various competitions around the world.
The university’s ultimate sporting prize was a big surprise to both of them.
“I didn’t expect this; it came out of the blue,” Van der Watt said.
“I’m ecstatic about being recognised; it is the pinnacle of my varsity career.
“I feel blessed with the team who have been involved with my journey, so a big thanks to them.
“I guess the hard work starts now.”
Weideman was grateful for the chances she had received.
“I’m shocked at receiving the award and perhaps it does show that hard work pays off,” she said.
“It has been wonderful for me to represent Madibaz in various competitions and I’d like to thank everyone for the opportunities I have had.”
Van der Watt is the reigning University Sports SA stroke play champion after a remarkable finish to the tournament at Belmont Golf Club in Makhanda in December 2023.
On that occasion, Madibaz produced the top three in the stroke play competition after Van der Watt claimed the title in a tense playoff against Tiaan Tibshraeny and Lumkile Matshiyo.
He was also instrumental in his team snagging the bronze medal in the team competition.
His fine form saw him — and colleague Tibshraeny — being selected for the national students side who competed at the FISU Games in Finland this August.
Van der Watt, who graduated with a BCom in April, also represented SA at the African Region Five tournament in Zambia (May) and the Indian Ocean Open in Mauritius (July), placing third in both.
Two domestic titles, the Cape Province Open in George (February) and the KwaZulu-Natal Amateur (August), also went his way.
The 23-year-old was runner-up at the SA Amateur stroke play championship in KwaZulu-Natal at the beginning of the year and represented Eastern Province at the annual interprovincial.
Weideman, who is studying towards a BSc, excelled in the semi-contact karate discipline.
In June, the 22-year-old returned home with four gold medals from the USSAs.
She also collected seven golds and two silvers from three different provincial tournaments.
The hard-hitting student added nine more golds and two silvers from two national tournaments to her 2024 tally.
Her sports pedigree is not restricted to the karate mat.
Weideman represented the Madibaz rugby team in the league and at the USSAs, which culminated in her selection for the EP team.
Full list of winners:
Sportsman of the Year: JP van der Watt (golf)
Sportswoman of the Year: Luchay Weideman (karate)
Club of the Year: Madibaz Netball Club
Student Sports Administrator of the Year: Kamva Dyakala (hockey)
Sports Administrator of the Year: Karl du Preez (golf)
Student Technical Official of the Year: Courtney Musson (artistic swimming)
Technical Official of the Year: Euleen Grobbelaar (netball)
Student Sports Coach of the Year: Sango Mbinyashe (karate)
Sports Coach of the Year: Gerhard Posthumus (athletics)
Director of Sport Award: Mothira Mohammad (netball)
Community Outreach Award: Madibaz Netball Club
Most Improved Club of the Year: Madibaz Karate Club
Sports Team of the Year: Madibaz Golf
Sports Performance of the Year: Ntiyiso Nkanyani (athletics, 400m hurdles)
Student Sport Personality of the Year: Luchay Weideman (karate)
Junior Sportswoman of the Year: Nezaan Swartz (karate)
Junior Sportsman of the Year: Ntiyiso Nkanyani (athletics)
Student Sportswoman of the Year: Hanniska van Vuuren (netball)
Student Sportsman of the Year: Tiaan Tibshraeny (golf) — Full Stop Communications
