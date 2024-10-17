WATCH | It was a downgrade and the president approved: McKenzie on R800,000 Paris trip

Sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie says his trip to Paris for the Olympics — which cost taxpayers more than R800,000 — was a “downgrade” from what he was used to before becoming a minister.

This comes after the cost of the trip sparked criticism, given his “tough talk” on wasteful expenditure.

TimesLIVE reported last week that taxpayers paid R804,597 for McKenzie's trip to France. This included R215,976 for flights, R113,271 for accommodation and R454,005 for ground transport.