Sport

Rollercoaster ride awaits WSU Convocation 21km runners

Keen competition looms for top spots in Mdantsane event

Premium
By BOB NORRIS - 18 October 2024

The Walter Sisulu University Convocation half-marathon and two fun runs will take place from the WSU Potsdam campus on Saturday.

The race will be well-received given the dearth in Border of stand-alone half-marathons as a primary event, and the 21.1km distance being highly popular and relatively comfortable to finish for veterans and new runners alike...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa answers questions in Parliament
Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie media briefing

Most Read