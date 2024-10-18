Liverpool manager Arne Slot enjoyed a record-breaking start to his tenure at Anfield but was measured in his response, saying they have yet to face a top side.
That is all about to change with the visit of in-form Chelsea on Sunday.
Dutchman Slot, the first Liverpool manager to win nine of his first 10 games in charge, must steer the leaders through a tough schedule, with a gruelling run of 12 games in three competitions over the next six weeks that could go a long way to shaping their season.
Liverpool have 18 points after seven games, having scored 13 goals and conceded two, to stand a point ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal, while Chelsea are fourth on 14.
"I looked at the league table and ‘OK, which teams did we face and in which position are they? Are they in the top half or the bottom?’" Slot said of his side’s schedule so far.
Leaders Liverpool face their first big test in Chelsea
Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images
"Alisson is our clear No 1," the 46-year-old Dutchman said.
"[He is] the best goalkeeper in the world so it’s always a blow when he is injured. But in almost every position we have a second option that is also good. Caoimhin Kelleher has shown that."
"There are a lot of difficult teams we have to face. Let’s see where we are then when it comes to conceding goals because maybe the fixture schedule has been ‘nice’ to us when you see the league table."
Chelsea won all three of their league games on the road this season by a combined score of 10-2.
Liverpool’s gruelling stretch of matches, which includes a trip to Arsenal on October 27 and the visit of Manchester City on December 1, is lousy timing considering first-choice goalkeeper Alisson is expected to miss most of them.
The Brazilian has a hamstring injury and could be sidelined until the league game at Southampton on November 24, but Slot is confident his No 2, Ireland international Kelleher, can fill in seamlessly.
In another must-see game, Manchester United host Brentford amid speculation on the future of manager Erik ten Hag.
Many thought he might not last beyond the international break, with his team languishing in 14th place.
But United bounced back from a horrible 3-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford to draw 0-0 at high-flying Aston Villa to give him some respite before the break.
Arsenal visit Bournemouth on Saturday with questions about the fitness of Bukayo Saka, who started England’s Nations League game against Greece on Thursday but suffered a hamstring injury and was substituted early in the second half.
The winger returned to London for further assessment, missing England’s game away to Finland on Sunday.
Manchester City hope to have Kevin De Bruyne back for their trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday after having the midfielder sidelined with a hamstring problem for the past month.
Manager Pep Guardiola has said the injury was "not a big issue", though De Bruyne didn’t feature in Belgium’s Nations League games after asking not to be called up.
