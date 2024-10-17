Busy weekend for Nelson Mandela Bay motor racers

Local motorsport enthusiasts are in for yet another busy weekend as they follow their heroes locally as well as across the country and the world.
Algoa Motorsport Club plays host to the Lotus & Classic Mini Challenge that forms part of round seven of its regional and club championship at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday.
The racing, which kicks off at 10am on Saturday, features 20 of the quickest Lotus 7s in the country as well as a host of classic minis that make their biannual visit to the Gqeberha circuit.
Also on the race programme are modified saloons, CBR 150 motorcycles, open motorcycles, Stu Davidson and Sons Coastal Challenge Historics & Classics and Street and Fine cars.
Lamborghini Huracán Supercar drivers Aldo and Silvio Scribante are geared for the finals of the Extreme SuperCars driven by Dunlop Championship at Zwartkops Raceway in Centurion on Saturday.
After seven rounds, Stuart White has already wrapped up the championship, with his Into Africa Mining teammate Xolile Letlaka securing second place, so Aldo will be going all out to secure the remaining podium spot.
The GT3 class has already been won by Jonathan du Toit, so the race is on between Silvio Scribante and Gianni Giannoccaro to snatch second place.
Jeandre Marais will be hoping to end the Astron Energy PoloCup season on a high at Zwartkops in what has been a somewhat frustrating campaign for him, often being taken out of the running by some over-zealous opponents in the very competitive class.
He has slipped from sixth in the championship down to eighth position after being shunted out of contention in the last round at Killarney.
Young Josh Moore is currently in fourth place in the VW Rookie Cup, and from the progress that he has shown behind the wheel of his VW Polo Vivo this season, he should be a strong contender in the class in 2024, which sees the winner graduating to the VW PoloCup with the backing of the VW Motorsport Team.
While Josh is competing in Zwartkops, his younger brother Jack joins fellow Algoa Kart Club members Sebastien Blignaut and Aashay Nagura at the World ROK Superfinal karting championship at the South Garda Kart Circuit in Italy.
Upcoming events:
October 19: AMSC Regional Round 7 including Classic Mini & Lotus Challenge
October 20: European Classics Show Day at EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Road
October 26: Dirt Oval racing at PE Oval Track Raceway; East Cape Off Road Club round 3 at Florida Farm near Kariega
November 2: Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway
November 9: Kart Racing at Algoa Kart & Motorcycle Club
November 10: Open Track Day at Aldo Scribante Raceway
November 29: Algoa Rally Club, Amatola Rally in Hogsback
November 30: Algoa Rally Club, Amatola Rally in Hogsback; Dirt Oval Racing at PE Oval Tack Raceway
Follow the Motor Mouth Facebook page for more information.
Busy weekend for Nelson Mandela Bay motor racers
Image: DARRYL KUKARD
