Wheel-to-wheel action at Victory Raceway

The regional dirt oval championship that saw races alternating between Victory Raceway in Walmer and PE Oval Track Raceway near Greenbushes came to an exciting climax on Saturday night.
Though the number of entries were slightly down due to a compacted racing calendar of late, the on-track action kept the appreciative crowd enthralled as the championship drew to a close.
If ever there was a hard luck trophy it would no doubt go to 15-year-old Nadia Rautenbach who has been on the brink of greatness numerous times only for things to end in heartbreak for her, after having won the opening heat of the 1660 modified class, followed by two second places in the following heats she started the final in pole position.
With just five laps to go while leading, Ruhan Terblanche made contact with the back of her car while exiting a corner, resulting in Nadia’s car being spun around before slamming into the wall ending her evening.
Terblanche was sent to the back of the grid for the restart for his part in the Rautenbach incident leaving Jason Drake to end a consistent evening and take the overall win in the highly competitive class.
Reghardt Joubert, 16, took his maiden overall win in the 1600 Stock class getting the better of championship leader Keegan Ellard.
Pieta Victor having missed two rounds of the championship stormed to overall honours in the V8 American Saloons took the win on the night but was pushed hard by Rohan van Vuuren who put in a stunning performance to be voted the driver of the day.
Damon Miles in the 2.1 Modified class got the better of championship leader Rimon Landman on the night with Landman having done enough to probably secure the championship, while Tiaan Oliphant continued his unstoppable run in the Hot Rod class to wrap up the championship due to his unassailable lead in the standings.
Pierre van der Berg was challenged at times by Danie De Vos in the Heavy Metal class but ultimately cruised to victory as both drivers put on a great display of synchronised sideways action on the slippery surface proving why they have SA numbers 1 & 2 on their respective cars.
The overall championship standings are yet to be ratified and will be announced in the next few days.
The class results were:
1600 Saloons: 1st Reghard Joubert (SA3), 2nd Tiaan Oliphant (C63), 3rd Ruben Barnard (C139)
Heavy Metals: 1st Pierre van der Berg (SA1), 2nd Danie de Vos Jnr (SA2), 3rd Jaco Pitout (EC157)
2.1 Modifieds: 1st Damon Miles (SA2), 2nd Rimon Landman (E154), 3rd Ruan van Tonder (E172)
Hot Rods: 1st Tiaan Oliphant (E611), 2nd Nandor Kleywegt (C184), 3rd Bianca Westraadt (E621)
V8 American Saloons: 1st Pieta Victor (SA1), 2nd Rohan van Vuuren (E60), 3rd Ruzanne Jansen (E48)
1660 Saloons: 1st Jason Drake (SA3), 2nd Ruhan Terblanche (SA2), 3rd Pieter le Roux (E777).
HeraldLIVE
Wheel-to-wheel action at Victory Raceway
Image: Peter Henning
HeraldLIVE
