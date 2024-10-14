Nontshinga wins big at East Cape Sport Achievers Awards
Plans afoot to expand event to province’s rural areas in future
SA professional boxer and former two-time IBF light-flyweight world champion Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga was crowned the biggest winner at the 2024 Eastern Cape Sports Achievers Awards on Friday.
The ceremony at the ICC Boardwalk in Gqeberha recognised and celebrated sports stars, federations and teams that have excelled both on and off the field during the June 1 2023 to June 30 2024 period, across 22 categories...
