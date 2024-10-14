J-Bay back on WSL Championship Tour roster
World’s top surfers set to get Supertubes buzzing again after missing 2024 hiatus because of Olympics
The world’s top-ranked surfers will once again turn Supertubes into their playground when the famous Jeffreys Bay event returns to the 2025 Championship Tour, the World Surf League has announced.
After being struck from the 2024 CT schedule due to the hosting of the Summer Olympic Games in Paris earlier in 2024, the famous Supertubes will be a hive of activity when the event rolls through the seaside town from July 11-20...
