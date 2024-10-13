EP, WP share honours in Mid-Amateur golf interprovincial

Western Province held their composure when the heat was on to defeat Eastern Province 8-4 and earn a share of the title in the SA Mid-Amateur men’s interprovincial which drew to a close at the Humewood Golf Club on Friday.
EP’s joy at landing the title for the first time will be tempered by the fact that they failed to drive home their advantage on the final day to suffer their first loss of the week.
That result meant they squandered the two-point advantage they held going into the final day and with the two top sides finishing equal on nine points and a 39.5 games count, it meant they had to share the trophy.
The sides had identical records of four wins, one loss and one half during the week of six matches.
EP, who had won the B section three times, but never the A division, halved with Ekurhuleni on the first day and then suffered the loss against WP, while the Western Cape side lost to Northern Cape and halved with defending champions Gauteng North.
Gauteng North finished on six points, one spot behind the third-placed Ekurhuleni.
EP manager Joe Matiwana said they were disappointed at not being able to finish it off on Friday, but praised the team for some solid performances during the week.
“It was a really competitive tournament and our EP players produced some excellent play during the week when the conditions were extreme on some days,” he said.
“It was a bit disappointing then that in good weather on the final day, we were unable to get the job done.”
He pointed to the morning foursomes outcome as possibly being a significant factor in the clash with WP.
“In all our other matches we were able to go up in the foursomes, or at least halve them, and that gave us a boost for the singles matches,” Matiwana said.
“But this time we were down 3-1 to WP after the foursomes and were unable to overcome that deficit in the singles.”
Michael Holden and Michael Bezuidenhout took their foursomes match 4/2 for EP, and despite some tight contests in the singles, they could only halve two matches (Holden and Bezuidenhout) to add to the wins by Dillon Germshuys (1 up) and Naldo Claassen (6/4).
Matiwana added that it had been an excellent week of golf at the Humewood links course, with intense competition across the board.
For instance, the B division saw a titanic battle develop between Boland and Southern Cape, with the former winning on a games count (55.5 to 50.5) after both teams ended on 11 points.
Final positions:
A division: 1 EP and WP 9 (39.5 games), 3 Ekurhuleni 7, 4 Gauteng North 6, 5 North West 5, 6 Central Gauteng 3 (33 games), 7 Northern Cape 3 (30.5 games).
B division: 1 Boland 11 (55.5 games), 2 Southern Cape 11 (50.5 games), 3 KZN 6 (36 games), 4 Free State 6 (33.5 games), 5 Limpopo 6 (26 games), 6 Mpumalanga (1 (25.5 games), 7 Border 1 (21 games).
HeraldLIVE
EP, WP share honours in Mid-Amateur golf interprovincial
Image: Werner Hills
Western Province held their composure when the heat was on to defeat Eastern Province 8-4 and earn a share of the title in the SA Mid-Amateur men’s interprovincial which drew to a close at the Humewood Golf Club on Friday.
EP’s joy at landing the title for the first time will be tempered by the fact that they failed to drive home their advantage on the final day to suffer their first loss of the week.
That result meant they squandered the two-point advantage they held going into the final day and with the two top sides finishing equal on nine points and a 39.5 games count, it meant they had to share the trophy.
The sides had identical records of four wins, one loss and one half during the week of six matches.
EP, who had won the B section three times, but never the A division, halved with Ekurhuleni on the first day and then suffered the loss against WP, while the Western Cape side lost to Northern Cape and halved with defending champions Gauteng North.
Gauteng North finished on six points, one spot behind the third-placed Ekurhuleni.
EP manager Joe Matiwana said they were disappointed at not being able to finish it off on Friday, but praised the team for some solid performances during the week.
“It was a really competitive tournament and our EP players produced some excellent play during the week when the conditions were extreme on some days,” he said.
“It was a bit disappointing then that in good weather on the final day, we were unable to get the job done.”
He pointed to the morning foursomes outcome as possibly being a significant factor in the clash with WP.
“In all our other matches we were able to go up in the foursomes, or at least halve them, and that gave us a boost for the singles matches,” Matiwana said.
“But this time we were down 3-1 to WP after the foursomes and were unable to overcome that deficit in the singles.”
Michael Holden and Michael Bezuidenhout took their foursomes match 4/2 for EP, and despite some tight contests in the singles, they could only halve two matches (Holden and Bezuidenhout) to add to the wins by Dillon Germshuys (1 up) and Naldo Claassen (6/4).
Matiwana added that it had been an excellent week of golf at the Humewood links course, with intense competition across the board.
For instance, the B division saw a titanic battle develop between Boland and Southern Cape, with the former winning on a games count (55.5 to 50.5) after both teams ended on 11 points.
Final positions:
A division: 1 EP and WP 9 (39.5 games), 3 Ekurhuleni 7, 4 Gauteng North 6, 5 North West 5, 6 Central Gauteng 3 (33 games), 7 Northern Cape 3 (30.5 games).
B division: 1 Boland 11 (55.5 games), 2 Southern Cape 11 (50.5 games), 3 KZN 6 (36 games), 4 Free State 6 (33.5 games), 5 Limpopo 6 (26 games), 6 Mpumalanga (1 (25.5 games), 7 Border 1 (21 games).
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Cricket
Soccer
Rugby
Sport