Retiring Nadal remains a role model and humble idol for fellow pros

As Rafa Nadal prepares to ride off into the sunset after a stellar career, his fellow professionals from eras old and new agree on one thing — the Spaniard remains an inspirational role model whose legacy has shaped tennis over the last 23 years.

With 22 Grand Slam titles in the bag, including a record 14 at Roland Garros where he was virtually unbeatable, 38-year-old Nadal said he is at peace with his decision to hang up his racket after the Davis Cup next month.

Nadal has won the Davis Cup four times and he will bow out on home turf where he will team up with his protégé Carlos Alcaraz, the proverbial prince and reigning French Open champion ready to inherit the crown from the 'King of Clay'.

As a child Alcaraz had watched Nadal and was grateful for the “immense gift” of playing alongside him at the Paris Olympics earlier this year which was held at Roland Garros.

“I couldn't believe it when I watched it. It was tough to accept it. I was in shock a little bit,” Alcaraz told reporters at the Shanghai Masters.