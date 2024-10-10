Regional titles at stake at Victory Raceway

The sixth and final round of the regional dirt oval racing championship that alternates with races at Victory Raceway in Walmer and PE Ovaltrack Raceway in Greenbushes takes place at the Victoria Drive track tomorrow evening.
Classes that will be in action are Junior Hot Rods, 1660 Modified Saloons, 1600 Stock Saloons, 2.1 Modified Saloons, Hot Rods, American Saloons as well as Heavy Metals.
Pierre van der Berg, the SA Heavy Metal champion, has had an incredible second half of the season and will no doubt be hoping to continue the fine form that sees him with a slender 11-point advantage over Dane van Tonder, with Neville Ellard a mere three points behind.
Keegan Ellard, competing in the 1600 Stock Saloon class, just needs to keep it tidy to secure the title as he enjoys a healthy 46 point lead over Daniel Renison,
Rimon Landman can be fairly confident leading the 2.1 Modified class and enjoying a relatively comfortable 48-point lead over Damon Miles, with Branden McPherson a further six points behind.
The V8 American Saloon class is particularly interesting and has Juan Roesstorff leading by 12 points over Rohan van Vuuren and Ruzanne Jansen, who are tied on points at this stage.
In the Hot Rod class, Tiaan Oliphant already has one hand on the trophy, enjoying a massive 85-point advantage over Nandor Kleywegt, with Jaco Aylward in third a further 50 points adrift.
The fast paced and incredibly competitive 1660 Modified Saloons class continues to excite and four drivers are in contention for overall honours, with Marthinus Muller leading by 24 points, Percy Noah is second just 10 points ahead of Jason Drake, and Pieter le Roux a further eight points behind him in fourth.
Kenzo Barnard, in fifth place, has shown flashes of brilliance and incredible pace in his new car and been so close to overall honours only to be robbed by bad luck when it really mattered.
Gates to the public open at 1pm with racing scheduled to get under way at 6pm and tickets are available at the gate at R60 for adults and R30 for children under the age of 12.
Terraced trackside parking is available at R50 per vehicle.
Upcoming motorsport events in October:
- October 11 — Chevrolet Corvette Display at EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Road.
- October 12 — Dirt Oval Racing, Regional & Club Race at Victory Raceway.
- October 12 — Ferrari Day at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
- October 12 — Supercross Fun Day at Rover Motorcycle Track.
- October 19 — AMSC Regional Round 7 including Classic Mini & Lotus Challenge.
- October 20 — European Classics Show Day at EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Road.
- October 26 — Dirt Oval racing at PE Oval Track Raceway.
- October 26 — East Cape Off Road Club round 3 at Florida Farm near Kariega.
Regional titles at stake at Victory Raceway
Expect dirt to fly in sixth and final round of champs
Image: PETER HENNING:
Upcoming motorsport events in October:
