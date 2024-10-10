Semenya and her partner Violet Raseboya coach Xaba and played a big role in the athlete's outstanding form this year.
Glenrose Xaba’s success motivates Caster Semenya to take on 10km series
Former Olympic champ says she'll run 'to encourage people'
Image: Reg Caldecott/Gallo Images
Caster Semenya is planning to compete in all the Spar Women's Challenge 10km races and the Absa Run Your City next year.
The former track star, who boasts two 800m Olympic gold medals, says she wants to take part to encourage other runners.
Semenya ran the Tshwane leg of the Spar Grand Prix series on August 3 and finished 10th.
After the conclusion of the Grand Prix, where Glenrose Xaba clinched the title on Sunday with another victory in the Johannesburg leg, Semenya revealed she will run all the races in the series next year.
Semenya and her partner Violet Raseboya coach Xaba and played a big role in the athlete's outstanding form this year.
“Xaba is a motivation to me. She has shown me everything is possible if you believe. She believes in me, I believe in her and Violet. She is the main reason behind all this success,” Semenya said.
“Next year I will probably do all the Spar races and probably the Absa Run Your City runs. But I'm there to support the athletes and make sure they see that it is possible.
“For me, I've done my part as an elite athlete, but I still feel young. I still feel I can go out there and encourage my people — but she is a big influence.”
Semenya and Raseboya started mentoring Xaba three years ago, when she was battling with injuries.
Semenya explained how they managed to change Xaba into a champion this year: “We all know we are coming from that kind of difficult season where we had to battle with injuries, but what makes her special is she has learnt the art of mastering how to lose.
“She used that as a motivation to be better and she is willing to take those risks, so she makes sure she masters whatever she is doing. We do it until we can't get it wrong.
“She [Xaba] is disciplined and adventurous — and that's what makes her different. She is not scared to take risks.”
