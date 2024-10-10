2023 Sports Star of Year, Adams wishes EC Sport Achievers Awards nominees ‘all the best’

International sprinter Luxolo Adams, the Eastern Cape Sport Achievers Awards’ Sports Star of the Year for 2023, has wished 2024’s nominees “all the best” ahead of the awards ceremony.
In its 28th edition, the glitzy red carpet event will take place on Friday at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre.
As a bonus to winning the biggest award of the night in 2023, Adams was handed a brand-new VW Polo.
The awards recognise and celebrate sports stars, federations, and teams that have excelled both on and off the field during the period June 1 2023 to June 30 2024, across 22 categories.
Two-time IBF light-flyweight world champion Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga and powerlifter Anika Maree, who recently won gold and silver medals at the SA Equipped and Classic Powerlifting Championships, are among the shortlisted nominees for the top prize — the Sports Star of the Year.
Also shortlisted are para-athlete Jaco Smith, who recently competed at the North-East German Championships and received a silver medal, and para-table tennis player Ntombomhlontlo Somtswayi, who won two bronze medals at the 2023 ITTF African Para Championships.
Adams congratulated all the nominees for 2024’s event.
“Winning Sports Star of the Year last year was a truly surreal moment for me, it’s an incredible honour to be recognised among talented athletes,” Adams said.
“It meant everything to me, all the hard work, dedication, and sacrifices I have made were validated in that instant.
“I want to wish all the nominees all the best.”
There are 165 nominees for the 2024 awards, up from 140 in 2023.
Most are from Nelson Mandela Bay, representing districts, federations, school sports structures, media houses, and sports and recreation bodies.
