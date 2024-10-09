Padayachee on mission to become one of SA’s best
Malabar player in national team for tournament in Windhoek
Trusting his processes and ensuring that he is in the best shape possible are two key aspects Malabar’s Sachin Padayachee believes will help when he pulls on the green and gold at the Junior African Cup in November.
The 20-year-old is the only Eastern Province representative to make the SA Men’s U21 squad which will travel to Windhoek to contest the event, a qualification tournament for the 2025 FIH Junior World Cup in India. ..
