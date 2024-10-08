Vosloo and Fourie triumph in Steytlerville Rally

Neels Vosloo and Rikus Fourie came, saw and conquered the dirt roads around Steytlerville in blistering hot conditions at the Ocean Truck Sales Steytlerville Rally at the weekend.
The hot conditions saw the early demise of top contenders Ross and Roxanne Bartle along with Jeandre Marais and Tegan Taljaard with mechanical failure as well as Nick Davidson and Ashley Bezuidenhout, who unfortunately ran wide on a bend and clipped a culvert that damaged the suspension of their VW Polo.
Daniel Pienaar Technical High School competitors Tashne Wait and Kaylin Kapp rolled out of contention on loose gravel on their way to the start of the first stage of the rally and were transported to hospital for observation, leading to the cancellation of stage three of the rally.
The farming folk in Steytlerville welcomed the rally to the area with a carnival-type atmosphere set up at the showgrounds that served as rally headquarters, and plans are already under way to make this an annual event on the rally calendar.
Going into the final two rounds of the Petrefuel Algoa Rally Club Championship that will be held in the Hogsback area on November 29-30, the Hella-backed pair of Vosloo and Fourie hold a relatively comfortable lead over the Triple-L Plant Hire Toyota Etios of Deon Kretzmann and Jason Schreiber in second, with the ever consistent VW Golf A1 of Francois Vermaak and Handré van Schalkwyk a further 19 points adrift.
Overall results: 1 Neels Vosloo and Rikus Fourie — VW Polo ARC4 class; 2 Deon Kretzmann and Jason Schreiber — Toyota Etios ARC4 class; 3 Jody van Zummeren and James Johnston — Datsun P510 SSS200 ARC1 class; 4 Johan and Juane’ Viljoen — VW Polo 250 2000 ARC3 class; 5 Martin van Zummeren and Mark Irvine — Nissan Skyline R30 2.8L ARC 1 class; 6 Riekus Schmidt and Marco Griesell — VW Polo A13 1400 ARC5 class; 7 Oliver de Man & Ingrid Jeacocks — Toyota Conquest 1800 ARC3 class; 8 Karel Marais and Michael Black — Ford Escort Mk2 2L ARC3 class; 9 Des Timm and Thango Tyikwe — Subaru Legacy 4WD 2L Turbo ARC1 class; 10 Ruan and Chanell van Tonder — VW Polo 240 1400 ARC5 class; 11 Martin Kleingeld Snr and Jnr — Toyota Corolla 1600 ARC4 class; 12 Francois and Chantelle Vermaak — VW Golf A1 1400 ARC5 class.
HeraldLIVE
Vosloo and Fourie triumph in Steytlerville Rally
Image: Peter Henning
Neels Vosloo and Rikus Fourie came, saw and conquered the dirt roads around Steytlerville in blistering hot conditions at the Ocean Truck Sales Steytlerville Rally at the weekend.
The hot conditions saw the early demise of top contenders Ross and Roxanne Bartle along with Jeandre Marais and Tegan Taljaard with mechanical failure as well as Nick Davidson and Ashley Bezuidenhout, who unfortunately ran wide on a bend and clipped a culvert that damaged the suspension of their VW Polo.
Daniel Pienaar Technical High School competitors Tashne Wait and Kaylin Kapp rolled out of contention on loose gravel on their way to the start of the first stage of the rally and were transported to hospital for observation, leading to the cancellation of stage three of the rally.
The farming folk in Steytlerville welcomed the rally to the area with a carnival-type atmosphere set up at the showgrounds that served as rally headquarters, and plans are already under way to make this an annual event on the rally calendar.
Going into the final two rounds of the Petrefuel Algoa Rally Club Championship that will be held in the Hogsback area on November 29-30, the Hella-backed pair of Vosloo and Fourie hold a relatively comfortable lead over the Triple-L Plant Hire Toyota Etios of Deon Kretzmann and Jason Schreiber in second, with the ever consistent VW Golf A1 of Francois Vermaak and Handré van Schalkwyk a further 19 points adrift.
Overall results: 1 Neels Vosloo and Rikus Fourie — VW Polo ARC4 class; 2 Deon Kretzmann and Jason Schreiber — Toyota Etios ARC4 class; 3 Jody van Zummeren and James Johnston — Datsun P510 SSS200 ARC1 class; 4 Johan and Juane’ Viljoen — VW Polo 250 2000 ARC3 class; 5 Martin van Zummeren and Mark Irvine — Nissan Skyline R30 2.8L ARC 1 class; 6 Riekus Schmidt and Marco Griesell — VW Polo A13 1400 ARC5 class; 7 Oliver de Man & Ingrid Jeacocks — Toyota Conquest 1800 ARC3 class; 8 Karel Marais and Michael Black — Ford Escort Mk2 2L ARC3 class; 9 Des Timm and Thango Tyikwe — Subaru Legacy 4WD 2L Turbo ARC1 class; 10 Ruan and Chanell van Tonder — VW Polo 240 1400 ARC5 class; 11 Martin Kleingeld Snr and Jnr — Toyota Corolla 1600 ARC4 class; 12 Francois and Chantelle Vermaak — VW Golf A1 1400 ARC5 class.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Cricket
Soccer
Rugby
Cricket