Pearson teams excel in water polo tournaments

Pearson High School's water polo teams have worked hard in several competitions over the past three weeks, winning an impressive four medals across various tournaments.
This success is a testament to the effort from the water polo squads, headed by Delaine Mentoor, who is the head of aquatics and the first team coach for girls and boys.
In the Selborne Sterrenberg Milton Gates tournament in East London, Pearson's U15A boys fought hard after an initial loss to Selborne U14A.
Undeterred by that result, they won their remaining pool matches and advanced to the semifinals, where they edged out Hudson Park U15A in a penalty shootout.
The final saw a rematch against Selborne, with Pearson once again triumphing in a dramatic penalty shootout to claim the gold.
Special mention must be made of Michael Swart for being named goalkeeper of the tournament and Tyler Williams for being named the best defender.
Pearson achieved national recognition during the holidays, establishing themselves as the top school in South Africa in the co-ed water polo category.
Both the boys’ and girls’ first teams secured podium finishes at the national Co-Ed tournament, with the boys winning gold and the girls earning bronze.
The boys dominated their pool, defeating formidable teams such as Glenwood House, Rand Park and Merrifield.
Under the leadership of captain Zack Willimott and vice-captain Daylan Van Niekerk, they won a hard-fought final against St Peter’s College, marking Pearson’s first Co-Ed title in six years.
Willimot was also named the best defender, while the team scored 73 goals and only conceded 23.
The girls’ team, led by Teagan Harty and vice-captain Jorja Ross, faced tough competition but emerged victorious in the quarterfinals.
They then won the bronze medal match against Stirling High, finishing the tournament with 64 goals scored and only 34 conceded.
At the Clarendon Stayers’ U18 girls’ tournament, Pearson’s young team secured a silver medal after a valiant effort in the final against Hudson Park.
The team’s resilience was evident as they fought back from an 8-1 deficit before ending up losing 10-7. Pearson had previously won bronze in 2022 and 2023.
Winning two gold medals, one silver and one bronze in just three weeks is a testament to the Pearson players' commitment and teamwork in the rise to being the top co-ed water polo institution in the country.
While our water polo teams were hard at work in the pool, the Pearson cricket teams were in fine form in their schools league fixtures against Victoria Park over the weekend.
In the T20 matches played on Friday, Chase Wilson put up a good fight for the Victoria Park first XI with a well-played 62 not out, but could not stop Pearson from winning by 27 runs.
In the U15A match, Cale Price scored a brilliant 119 off 56 balls for Pearson as they recorded a 183-run victory, while Zac Zietsman made 99 not out in the second XI match for Pearson to set up a 165-run win.
On Saturday Pearson hosted the 50-overs format at their Summerstrand campus.
Victoria Park had a steady start to their innings, reaching 61/1 before Pearson captain Esa Gangat turned to spin and he and his brother Sulaymaan took control of the game.
Sulaymaan returned figures of 6/36 in 10 overs as Victoria Park collapsed to 64/7 and Esa took 3/18 to help dismiss their opponents for 112.
The Pearson batsmen didn’t waste any time knocking off the runs in the 15th over to record a well-deserved seven-wicket victory, with Esa Gangat scoring 37 not out off 24 balls.
In the second team match, Daniel Smithsdorff scored a brilliant 153 not out, Dean Leer made 04 for the U15A side, while Qhama Mshumpela took 5/18 to set up convincing victories for Pearson.
