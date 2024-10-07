Scribante on podium at Top of the Hill Challenge

Aldo Scribante secured a podium finish in his Audi S4 competing in the B5 unlimited class for four-wheel-drive racing cars with five cylinders or more at the inaugural Top of the Hill Challenge at Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria on Saturday.
Despite a dramatic start to the weekend for the Scribante Concrete and Tavcor-backed team where they picked up a gearbox issue in the first practice run on Friday, they soldiered on, replacing the gearbox on Friday night, and were back with a vengeance on Saturday where their times improved with each run on the 2km track.
Reghard Roets, in a Nissan GTR R35, won the class after nursing a couple of software niggles, as well as an overnight gearbox change for the team, with a time of 53.257 sec, just edging out Peter Zeelie in his giant-killing Toyota MR2 by 0.038 sec.
For Franco Scribante it will be a weekend that he would want to forget after snapping numerous prop shafts in his monstrous Nissan GTR R35 due to a software issue that would not release the rear differential fast enough during the launch control sequence at the start of each run.
A small consolation for Franco was that he ultimately set the fastest time of the weekend in one of the early qualifiers on Friday with a run of 52.804 sec.
For the 55 entries that took part in the first-ever Top of the Hill Challenge, it was an opportunity to go in the reverse direction around Zwartkops Raceway, with the cars heading downhill from the start into a long, sweeping left-hander, where many of the cars were travelling at well over 200km/h before a daunting left-handed hairpin followed by a right-handed sweep onto the main straight where the climb to the top end of the circuit starts.
The end of the main straight saw the drivers having to contend with a 90º off-camber right-hand bend that caught many drivers off-guard, leading to a couple of spins and off-track excursions that kept the enthusiastic crowd entertained.
The feeling among competitors and spectators alike was that the event was a huge success and will certainly grow from strength to strength, with many drivers requesting more of these Time-Attack events to be held around the country to enable the format to be recognised as a national championship.
Leading positions:
Single-seater/Sports Car: 1st JM Gerber — Van Diemen Formula M; 2nd Renzo Ribeiro — VW GTI Swift; 3rd Josef Kotze — Lotus Birkin S3.
Modified Production Cars: 1st Reghard Roets — Nissan GTR R35; 2nd Peter Zeelie — Toyota MR2; 3rd Charl Joubert — Lotus Elise.
Road Car/Super Car: 1st Vic Campher — Porsche GT3RS; 2nd Courtney Nicholl — Mercedes-Benz C63; 3rd Jared Rossouw — Volkswagen Golf 6R.
Classic Conqueror: 1st Ian Schofield — 1977 March 77B; 2nd Mark du Toit — 1995 Opel Astra; 3rd James Temple — 1965 Shelby Daytona Coupe.
Volkswagen Rookie Cup: 1st — Judd Bertholdt; 2nd — Dhivyen Naidoo; 3rd — Uzhair Khan.
Scribante on podium at Top of the Hill Challenge
For Aldo’s brother Franco, it’s a weekend he’d rather forget
Image: BRANDSPONENTIAL
