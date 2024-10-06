Komani runners launch successful inaugural race
Inaugural races are always of interest in respect of the development of road running in the province and Komani Runners should be well pleased with their half marathon, 10 and 5km races in one of the Eastern Cape’s most historical towns.
Up front in the men’s race were some well-known athletes, while through the categories many runners made their mark for the first time in so competitive an outing...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.