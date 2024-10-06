Ikhamva men enjoy clean sweep in BayRun

Ikhamva Athletic Club had a clean sweep of winners in the BayRun with Discovery Vitality on Saturday with Lithebe Menzeleleli winning the 21km in 1:05:38 and Melikhaya Frans flying to the 10km finish in an excellent time of 29:32, followed by Sinawo Poti, in second place in 31:33.
A field of more than 1,500 runners enjoyed the warm weather conditions at Cape Recife High.
Frans was pleased with his performance in the heat.
“I really enjoyed my race and I am happy with my time,” Frans said, thanking the 32Gi Club for organising the race.
In the men’s 21km, Andile Motwana, of Nedbank Running Club, finished second, in 01:08:37, followed by Sicelo Mashaba, of Madibaz, in 01:09:16.
Refeloe Solomons, of Nedbank Running Club, was the first 21km woman home in 1:27:28, and first in her age category 40-49.
Leigh Callaghan, of Achilles Athletics Club, finished second in 1:28:22 and Bianca Meistre, of 32Gi Athletic Club, third in 1:28:43, and first in the 35-39 age category.
“I really wanted to win the 21km but I knew I had strong competition with Leigh and Bianca, so I stuck to my running plan and finished strong and I am thrilled to win a pair of Puma running shoes,” Solomons said.
Tabata Mxoleleni, of Chilli Athletics Club, finished the 10km in third position in 31:48.
The women’s 10km was won with a strong lead by Ntombesintu Mfunzi, of Nedbank Running Club, in 39:16, also winning her age category 40-49.
She was followed by Helde Marais, of Muirite Strider, in second place in 42:15 and Jamie-Lee Bester, of Run 4 Christ Athletics Club, in third position, in 45:27. Jamie-Lee also won the junior female age category.
“I am focusing on my 10km races now to build my fitness, and I am pleased with my results, hopefully I will be ready to compete in the NMB 1 City Marathon in December,” Mfunzi said.
The 5km men’s race was won by Khanyisa Gedze and Lisa de Villiers was the first woman to finish the 5km.
Host club 32Gi's race director Jonathan Mundell was thrilled with the local support.
“We want to thank the running community for their amazing support this year, from the beginner walkers to those looking to improve their personal bests, this event caters for everyone,” Mundell said.
“The weather played along, and we could not have asked for better conditions.
“The only way to achieve success is to work with a committed team, and the 32Gi members pulled together to achieve an incredible event.
“We would like to extend our special thanks to our presenting partner, Discovery Vitality, and our support sponsors, Insignio and Puma,. We look forward to an even bigger turnout of runners next year.” — 32Gi Athletics Club
Ikhamva men enjoy clean sweep in BayRun
Image: Rademeyer Photography
