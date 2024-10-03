After yet another dominant performance in the Toyota Gazoo Ermelo Rally last weekend local rally heroes Neels Vosloo and navigator Rikus Fourie will be brimming with confidence as they head to Steytlerville for the Ocean Truck Sales Rally.
Steytlerville beckons for rally enthusiasts
Image: MAGGIE MYBURGH
After yet another dominant performance in the Toyota Gazoo Ermelo Rally last weekend local rally heroes Neels Vosloo and navigator Rikus Fourie will be brimming with confidence as they head to Steytlerville for the Ocean Truck Sales Rally.
The race is being hosted in the area for the first time by the Algoa Rally Club and forms round five of the Petrefuel Algoa Rally Championship.
Having won the NRC4 class for two-wheel drive cars and fourth place overall finish in the hot dusty conditions in their Hella-backed VW Polo they have already got one hand on the NRC4 class with one round of the championship remaining.
As rally fever embraces the farming community in Steytlerville with a bumper carnival atmosphere having been created at the town's showgrounds which will serve as the headquarters and service park allowing the locals to get up close to the cars and meet the teams.
The teams will tackle the uncharted dirt roads around the town in a wide array of vehicles from classic Nissan Skylines and Ford Escorts to state-of-the-art four-wheel drive VW Polos.
East London’s Martin van Zummeren and navigator Mark Irvine will no doubt have the crowd on their feet with lots of sideways action as they are back in the famous ex-Hannes Grobler Nissan Skyline that dominated rallying in the late eighties.
The event comprises of five dirt stages and is a mix of some fast-flowing stages with some very technical areas added to spice things up over a total distance of 110km and is scheduled to get under way at 11.30am after a street parade through the town.
Spectators are urged to come along and support the action and there will be a steak braai at the showgrounds with camping facilities available.
October events:
5: Algoa Rally Club — Ocean Truck Sales Rally in Steytlerville
12: Dirt Oval Racing, Regional & Club Race at Victory Raceway; Ferrari Day at Aldo Scribante Raceway
19: AMSC Regional Round 7 including Classic Mini & Lotus Racing
26: Dirt Oval racing at PE Oval Track Raceway.
