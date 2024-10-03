Local businessman and racing driver Aldo Scribante will be taking on a brand new challenge this weekend as he heads to Zwartkops Raceway on the outskirts of Pretoria to take part in the inaugural Top of the Hill Challenge.
The event will see a wide array of cars competing on a 2km hill climb that has set up in the reverse direction on the racetrack.
The cars will start at turn four and head up the hill past the main pit area affording spectators a spectacular vantage point to view all of the action before they cross the finish line at the top of the hill at turn five.
Catering for purpose-built race cars, supercars, street cars, single seaters, electric cars and historic and classic cars it gives the upcountry fans an opportunity to witness hill climb action first hand.
Competing in the B5 unlimited class for 4-wheel-drive racing cars with five cylinders or more, Scribante and his Audi S4 will be up against a host of purpose-built hill-climb Nissan GTR R35s driven by Reghardt Roets, George Evans and Franco Scribante.
Adding to action will be the participation of the VW Rookie Cup drivers who will get an opportunity to showcase their talents one more time before their season finale at Zwartkops later in the year.
Local hotshot Josh Moore will be taking on Uzair Khan, Judd Bertholdt and Dhivyen Naidoo in their matching VW Polo Vivo GTs.
The Zwartkops Top of the Hill Challenge start with practice and qualifying today (Friday), qualifying from 9am on Saturday before the finals start at 1.30pm and all of the action can be live-streamed on the Motor Mouth Facebook page or Two-Wheels TV on YouTube.
HeraldLIVE
Scribante heads to the Top of the Hill
Image: Darryl Kukard
HeraldLIVE
