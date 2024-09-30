Gqeberha to host Vitality Run Series this weekend

Discovery Vitality will host the second edition of its popular Vitality Run Series in Gqeberha this weekend.
The BayRun, hosted by the 32Gi Athletic Club on Saturday, October 5, will start and finish at Cape Recife High School.
The Vitality Run Series was introduced in 2017 to help people improve their fitness through physical activity.
Over the years, the series has offered iconic events in the Western Cape, Gauteng, and KwaZulu-Natal and last year launched the George and Gqeberha Series.
The series is open to anyone, and Vitality members earn Vitality points for participating in races.
“We would like to make a special call to all families to support this event and to choose a distance which suits their fitness level best, serious or fun, said race director, Jonathan Mandell, of 32Gi athletics club, who is keen to see the event grow with Discovery Vitality’s support.
“Exercising as a family unit improves family bonds and underscores the importance of physical activity to your children.
“Our 5km route will be the most popular for families who wish to enjoy the route together and we welcome prams and pets too,” he added.
A field of over 1000 runners finished the BayRun with Discovery Vitality Series last year. Sinethemba Mirele, of Nedbank Running Club, won the 21km last year in 1.13.29 and Cherise Carreira, of Boxer Athletic Club, was the first woman to finish the 21km in 1.21.12.
Last year’s 10km saw Sinawo Poti, of Ikhamva Athletics Club, finishing first in 31.22 and Kelly van Vliet, of Nedbank Running Club, was the first woman to finish the 10km in 38.04.
The BayRun, which has EP Athletics league status, will offer three flat and scenic distances, 21km, 10km and a fun 5km. All finishers will receive a BayRun with Discovery Vitality Series medal and this year the first male and female winner in each distance will receive a voucher for a pair of sought-after Puma running shoes.
The event program will start with the 21km at 06.00, the 5km at 06.05, and the 10km at 06.15. The prize giving for the 10km will start at 08.20, followed by the 21.1km prize giving at 09.30. Participants can look forward to a range of super lucky draw prizes with the main lucky draw for R2500 cash prize taking place at 09.45.
Enter online at www.webtickets.co.za until midnight on Tuesday, or enter at Brian Bands, Sportsmans Warehouse, and UD Sports, in Kariega, before Wednesday.
Collection of race numbers and late entries will be available from the home of 32Gi athletics club, Wembley Tennis Club, 1 McCoy Road, Mill Park on Friday, 4 Oct, from 12pm to 7pm, and from 5am until 5.45am at Cape Recife High on race day.
Club Gazebos are welcome and encouraged and the Club or School with the most entries will win a branded gazebo, courtesy of Insignio.
For more contact Jonathan Mandell at 083-414-2624 or Theresa Buchner at 081-723-8230. — 32Gi Athletics Club
Gqeberha to host Vitality Run Series this weekend
Image: PETRUS RADEMEYER PHOTOGRAPHY
Discovery Vitality will host the second edition of its popular Vitality Run Series in Gqeberha this weekend.
The BayRun, hosted by the 32Gi Athletic Club on Saturday, October 5, will start and finish at Cape Recife High School.
The Vitality Run Series was introduced in 2017 to help people improve their fitness through physical activity.
Over the years, the series has offered iconic events in the Western Cape, Gauteng, and KwaZulu-Natal and last year launched the George and Gqeberha Series.
The series is open to anyone, and Vitality members earn Vitality points for participating in races.
“We would like to make a special call to all families to support this event and to choose a distance which suits their fitness level best, serious or fun, said race director, Jonathan Mandell, of 32Gi athletics club, who is keen to see the event grow with Discovery Vitality’s support.
“Exercising as a family unit improves family bonds and underscores the importance of physical activity to your children.
“Our 5km route will be the most popular for families who wish to enjoy the route together and we welcome prams and pets too,” he added.
A field of over 1000 runners finished the BayRun with Discovery Vitality Series last year. Sinethemba Mirele, of Nedbank Running Club, won the 21km last year in 1.13.29 and Cherise Carreira, of Boxer Athletic Club, was the first woman to finish the 21km in 1.21.12.
Last year’s 10km saw Sinawo Poti, of Ikhamva Athletics Club, finishing first in 31.22 and Kelly van Vliet, of Nedbank Running Club, was the first woman to finish the 10km in 38.04.
The BayRun, which has EP Athletics league status, will offer three flat and scenic distances, 21km, 10km and a fun 5km. All finishers will receive a BayRun with Discovery Vitality Series medal and this year the first male and female winner in each distance will receive a voucher for a pair of sought-after Puma running shoes.
The event program will start with the 21km at 06.00, the 5km at 06.05, and the 10km at 06.15. The prize giving for the 10km will start at 08.20, followed by the 21.1km prize giving at 09.30. Participants can look forward to a range of super lucky draw prizes with the main lucky draw for R2500 cash prize taking place at 09.45.
Enter online at www.webtickets.co.za until midnight on Tuesday, or enter at Brian Bands, Sportsmans Warehouse, and UD Sports, in Kariega, before Wednesday.
Collection of race numbers and late entries will be available from the home of 32Gi athletics club, Wembley Tennis Club, 1 McCoy Road, Mill Park on Friday, 4 Oct, from 12pm to 7pm, and from 5am until 5.45am at Cape Recife High on race day.
Club Gazebos are welcome and encouraged and the Club or School with the most entries will win a branded gazebo, courtesy of Insignio.
For more contact Jonathan Mandell at 083-414-2624 or Theresa Buchner at 081-723-8230. — 32Gi Athletics Club
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Rugby
Cricket
Sport
Rugby