Dan and Rose Foundation shining advocate for sports in Bay
Nonprofit works to give disadvantaged children a sporting chance
In keeping with the spirit of the late Dan Qeqe, the Dan and Rose Foundation has undertaken to make sport accessible to disadvantaged communities in Nelson Mandela Bay.
The nonprofit organisation, which has been running for two years, provides access to basic skills to form a foundation in various sporting codes such as hockey, rugby and cricket...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.