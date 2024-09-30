Close racing action at PE Oval Track Raceway

The crowd that braved the elements and opted not to watch the Springbok and Argentina Rugby Test were treated to a night of close racing action on Saturday during the ninth round of the Club Championship at the PE Oval Track Raceway situated along Mission Road.
It was the first opportunity for drivers who were awarded SA numbers at the recent National Championship event to proudly display them on their cars as they took to the track.
Jaco Aylward (SA1) was pushed hard in the Hot Rod class by young George visitor Malan Walters, but contact between them in the final saw Walters’ evening sadly coming to an end after he struck the wall as the cars sped down the main straight.
In the 1600 Stock Saloon class, Ruben Barnard also made heavy contact with the wall and was taken to hospital for X-rays and observation.
Luck was certainly on the side of Junior Hot Rod racer Quade de Lange who put in a dominant performance — winning all three heats as well as the final — as just as he crossed the line to take the chequered flag, the engine of his car seized.
The highlight of the evening was the fiercely competitive 1600 Stock Saloons that at stages had six cars fighting for the lead with positions changing regularly.
But it was young Keegan Ellard (SA2) who fought off the attack from the likes of Donavan Lee, Nandor Kleywegt, Deon Kretzmann, Ruben Barnard and 16-year-old Reghardt Joubert, who emerged victorious and was voted by the officials to be the Driver of the Day.
Overall results:
Junior Hot Rods — 1st Quade de Lange (EC185), 2nd Tyde Geddes (EC175), 3rd Azriel Aroonslam (C724)
1600 Stock Saloons — 1st Keegan Ellard (SA2), 2nd Reghardt Joubert (SA3), 3rd Deon Kretzmann (C515)
1660 Modified Saloons — 1st Francois Engelbrecht (EC98), 2nd Jason Drake (SA3), 3rd Colin Whitely (E125)
Heavy Metals — 1st Philip Victor (C720), 2nd Andries Olwagen (EC67), 3rd Kyle Daniels (C999)
Hot Rods — 1st Jaco Aylward (SA1), 2nd Tiaan Oliphant (EC611), Nandor Kleywegt (C184)
2.1 Modifieds — 1st Malcolm Els (CE85), 2nd Dawid Grundlingh (C727), 3rd Brandon McPherson (C143)
V8 American Saloons — 1st Juan Roesstorff (SA3), 2nd Wayne Holland (C21), 3rd Ruzanne Jansen (EC48)
