Buffalo City Surfriders clinch Freedom Cup

Buffalo City Surfriders clinched the Freedom Cup at the 28th edition of the Sea Harvest SA Junior Surfing Championships held at Lower Point in Jeffreys Bay on Sunday.
After five days of beautiful waves and intense competition, the East London-based competitors took the coveted trophy from 2023’s winners, Cape Town Surfriders.
The Freedom Cup was presented by SMTH Shapes and supported by the department of sport, recreation, arts & culture, as well as Ocean Freedom.
The title is awarded to the team accumulating the highest points across all divisions at the five-day tournament.
Buffalo City finished with 41,040 points, and Cape Town Surfriders with 40,930.
eThekwini came third with 39,055 points, while Cape Winelands were fourth with 37,832.
Firing surf, strongly buffed by the southwesterly, was the scene for the final day and after fierce competition, camaraderie and friendships, the tournament culminated in a series of final heats and champions crowned.
U12 Boys
With just ten seconds to go, Slayde Shooter picked up a good-looking wave in the U12 Boys final, and hooked it for a big hit to go from third place to first and became the U12 Boys SA champion.
Cody Painter came in second, with Levi Vosloo and Marcello Zedde in third and fourth place respectively.
“I just caught the wave at the end and I knew I needed to go big on the last turn,” said Shooter.
U14 Girls
The U14 Girls heat was a similar buzzer-beater situation, with Leah Lepront chasing a small score in the final minutes.
A bigger set came through, and the surfers were out of position, but Lepront picked it up on the inside to slam a final move on her backhand, get the required score and become the U14 Girls champion.
Jasmine Venter was the runner-up, with Camilla Heuer third and Lila Aszalos fourth.
U14 Boys
Despite a fierce attack from Carl Wiersma, Ben Esterhuyse owned the U14 Boys final and went back-to-back to be crowned the U14 Boys champion for the second year in a row.
Wiersma was second, Owen Heny third, and Callum Loftus fourth.
“I’m a bit blown away,” said Esterhuyse.
“I wasn’t in a flow state in the earlier heats, and I reset and found a rhythm in the final.”
U16 Girls
Smooth and powerful surfing from Remi Fourie saw her climb into the lead earlier in the U16 Girls final.
She remained there for the entire heat and was crowned the SA champion, with Emily Jenkinson in second, Taylor Emslie in third and Maxine Kauffman in fourth.
“I’m so grateful for the support and for everyone who believes in me,” said Fourie.
U16 Boys
Rory Dace carved his way through the U16 Boys final and emerged victorious despite a flurry of waves in the last few minutes.
Tristan Gaylard-Ralfe was the runner-up, with Massimo Bienz in third and Kieran Murphy fourth.
U18 Girls
The U18 Girls saw Sarah Scott on top of her game in her last event as a junior.
She was the defending champion and claimed the double, with Anastasia Venter in second.
Tyra Von Mollendorf and Zia Hendricks filled the minor positions.
U18 Boys
The waves were pumping for the U18 Boys final, with everyone getting their fair share of set waves, with the high tide causing the swell to push nicely.
The surfers were going hard, but at the final buzzer of the contest, it was all about Simon Winter, our new U18 Boys SA champion.
“This is what I’ve been working on the whole year, so this is something special, ” said Winter.
“It couldn’t have gone a better way for me.”
Surprise Maphumulo was in second, with Kai Hall third and Levi Epenetos fourth.
The Surfing SA Surfer of the contest went to a deserving Wiersma (Buffalo City), who had been ripping throughout the event. — Surfing SA
HeraldLIVE
Buffalo City Surfriders clinch Freedom Cup
Five-day event at Jeffreys Bay delivers perfect waves with intense competition
Image: KODY MCGREGOR
