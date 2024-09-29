Central Gauteng master Humewood, EP second in B division

Central Gauteng retained their mastery of the SA women’s golf interprovincial by going through the tournament unbeaten at the Humewood Links course in Gqeberha last week.
The defending champions were in supreme form from the start, handling the windy conditions on the opening day on Tuesday to inflict a 6-0 win over Boland.
They followed that up with decisive 6-0 and 5-1 wins over coastal rivals Western Province and Southern Cape, respectively, to take a firm grip on proceedings.
They then withstood their biggest challenge of the week against neighbours Gauteng North, whom they edged 3.5-2.5 to retain their unbeaten record.
That seemed to give them further impetus for their remaining matches and they powered to another title with victories over North West (6-0) and KwaZulu-Natal (5-1) to leave no doubt of their top standing in SA women’s team golf.
Southern Cape made it a week to remember by finishing as A division runners-up.
They shrugged off the loss to Central Gauteng and underlined their competitiveness with a 3-3 tie against Western Province and a crucial 4-2 over Gauteng North.
They were consistent throughout the week, adding victories over KwaZulu-Natal, Boland and North West to finish one point ahead of Gauteng North.
North West retained their A division status after earning promotion in 2023 despite winning only one match.
But that was the section’s bottom-place decider against Boland, whom they shaded 3.5-2.5 to avoid the wooden spoon.
They also earned ties against Western Province and KZN.
In the B division, host team Eastern Province gave an excellent account of themselves, but just failed to earn promotion after losing to Mpumalanga.
They went down 4-2 in what proved to be the section decider as Mpumalanga stayed unbeaten to earn the promotion spot in the A division.
Mpumalanga won comfortably over Border and Limpopo, but were stretched in their final game with Ekurhuleni before holding them off in a 3.5-2.5 victory.
EP were solid in their remaining games, with wins over Ekurhuleni (5-1), Border (4-2) and Limpopo (4-2).
The final standings were:
A division: 1 Central Gauteng 12, 2 Southern Cape 9, 3 Gauteng North 8, 4 KZN 5, 5 WP 4, 6 North West 4, 7 Boland 0
B division: 1 Mpumalanga 8, 2 EP 6, 3 Ekurhuleni 4, 4 Border 1, 5 Limpopo 1
Central Gauteng master Humewood, EP second in B division
Host team only just misses promotion at SA women’s golf interprovincial in Gqeberha
Image: SUPPLIED
Central Gauteng retained their mastery of the SA women’s golf interprovincial by going through the tournament unbeaten at the Humewood Links course in Gqeberha last week.
The defending champions were in supreme form from the start, handling the windy conditions on the opening day on Tuesday to inflict a 6-0 win over Boland.
They followed that up with decisive 6-0 and 5-1 wins over coastal rivals Western Province and Southern Cape, respectively, to take a firm grip on proceedings.
They then withstood their biggest challenge of the week against neighbours Gauteng North, whom they edged 3.5-2.5 to retain their unbeaten record.
That seemed to give them further impetus for their remaining matches and they powered to another title with victories over North West (6-0) and KwaZulu-Natal (5-1) to leave no doubt of their top standing in SA women’s team golf.
Southern Cape made it a week to remember by finishing as A division runners-up.
They shrugged off the loss to Central Gauteng and underlined their competitiveness with a 3-3 tie against Western Province and a crucial 4-2 over Gauteng North.
They were consistent throughout the week, adding victories over KwaZulu-Natal, Boland and North West to finish one point ahead of Gauteng North.
North West retained their A division status after earning promotion in 2023 despite winning only one match.
But that was the section’s bottom-place decider against Boland, whom they shaded 3.5-2.5 to avoid the wooden spoon.
They also earned ties against Western Province and KZN.
In the B division, host team Eastern Province gave an excellent account of themselves, but just failed to earn promotion after losing to Mpumalanga.
They went down 4-2 in what proved to be the section decider as Mpumalanga stayed unbeaten to earn the promotion spot in the A division.
Mpumalanga won comfortably over Border and Limpopo, but were stretched in their final game with Ekurhuleni before holding them off in a 3.5-2.5 victory.
EP were solid in their remaining games, with wins over Ekurhuleni (5-1), Border (4-2) and Limpopo (4-2).
The final standings were:
A division: 1 Central Gauteng 12, 2 Southern Cape 9, 3 Gauteng North 8, 4 KZN 5, 5 WP 4, 6 North West 4, 7 Boland 0
B division: 1 Mpumalanga 8, 2 EP 6, 3 Ekurhuleni 4, 4 Border 1, 5 Limpopo 1
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer
Cricket