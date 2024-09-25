Fit-again Le Clos, Van Niekerk return targeting world short course champs

Both Chad le Clos and Lara van Niekerk will return to competition after injury layoffs at this week’s South African Short Course Championships at Kings Park Pool in Durban from Thursday to Sunday.

The event will give swimmers the chance to qualify for the World Short Course Championships to be held in Budapest, Hungary from December 10 to 15.

Van Niekerk is returning after two months out with a back injury and apart from her usual 50 and 100m breaststroke events, has also been entered into the 200m breaststroke, the 100m butterfly and the 100m individual medley.

The two-time Commonwealth Games champion described herself as “around 90%” ready for the competition.

“I was off for two months due to a back injury that I picked up racing overseas so I’ve been back in the pool for about six weeks now,” she said.

“Training has been a bit up and down, trying to get back into it and back into shape. Obviously being off for that long is not ideal but we make do with what we’ve got.