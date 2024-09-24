Victory Raceway along Victoria Drive played host to the DO4SA National Dirt Oval Championships in front of capacity crowds at the weekend where 88 of the country’s top dirt oval racers who had qualified to participate in the championship were in attendance across six different classes.
HeraldLIVE
Local drivers excel at Victory Raceway National
Image: PETER HENNING
Victory Raceway along Victoria Drive played host to the DO4SA National Dirt Oval Championships in front of capacity crowds at the weekend where 88 of the country’s top dirt oval racers who had qualified to participate in the championship were in attendance across six different classes.
One of the standout performances of the weekend came from Pierre van der Berg (SA2) in the heavy metal class who went one better than 2023’s national championship where he was runner-up to Oudtshoorn driver Leandro Muller and will now have the much sought-after SA1 number on his car.
The evergreen Pieta Victor turned back the clock claiming overall victory in the V8 American Saloon class.
Daniel Renison continued his brilliant form in the 1600 stock saloon class, with 16-year-old Reghardt Joubert fighting off the challenge from some distinguished drivers to finish in third place overall in his first National Championship in the class.
The highly competitive and hugely entertaining 1660 Modified Saloon class ended in a dream final for PEOTR’s Jason Brink who had been pushed hard all season by Jason Drake and Ruhan Terblanche, producing some spirited yet clean racing along the way with the trio displaying great sportsmanship and camaraderie this season on the road leading to the National Championship.
Jaco Aylward has been the standout competitor this season in the Hot Rod class with his well-prepared car and deservedly emerged as the new champion in the class.
Damon Miles finished as runner-up in the 2.1 Modified class behind the legendary Burger van der Westhuizen from Oudtshoorn Motor Club.
Overall class results:
1600 Stock Saloons: 1st Daniel Renison (E47), 2nd Keegan Ellard (E78), 3rd Reghardt Joubert (C133)
1660 Modified Saloons: 1st Jason Brink (C73), 2nd Ruhan Terblanche (E279), 3rd Jason Drake (C126)
Heavy Metals: 1st Pierre Joubert (SA2), 2nd Danie de Vos Jnr (E313), 3rd William Steyn (G51)
Hot Rods:1st Jaco Aylward (E28), 2nd Thaart Slater (#95), Shaun Potgieter (SA1)
2.1 Modifieds: 1st Burger van der Westhuizen, 2nd Damon Miles, 3rd Jackson Paul (#40)
V8 American Saloons: 1st Pieta Victor (E99), 2nd Bennie de Bruyn, 3rd Juan Roesstorff (E97).
