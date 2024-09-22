Xaba celebrates despite missing SA record

Road running star Glenrose Xaba was thrilled to have won the Gqeberha SPAR Women's Challenge despite missing out on breaking the SA 10km record at Pollok Beach on Saturday.
Xaba missed the national mark of 31 min 12 sec just by 10 seconds when she crossed the finish line in a time of 31:22.
Saturday's win took the Boxer Athletics Club runner a step closer to securing her second SPAR Grand Prix title.
Ethiopian junior Diniya Abaraya was second in 31:33, the world’s 13th fastest time by a junior. Her compatriot, defending SPAR Grand Prix title holder Tadu Nare, was third in 31:48.
Xaba last won the series title in 2018 and Saturday's win was the 29-year-old's third win of the 2024 SPAR Grand Prix series.
Reflecting on her performance in Gqeberha, she said the weather was perfect to run good times.
“Today I had a good run from start to finish,” Xaba said.
“From the gun, I was planning to lead and I was aiming to run a sub-32 time.
“I was very happy with the weather conditions because it allowed us to run very good times.
“We pushed [hard] — me, Tadu, and Diniya — from the start until I broke away with Diniya around the halfway mark.
“The weather was very good. I wasn't expecting to come close to breaking the SA record of 31:12, but I am very happy about the run today.”
Abaraya, of Nedbank Running Club, ran her personal best time.
“I am grateful for this opportunity it was also a surprise for me to achieve this amazing result, but I cannot take all the credit because Tadu has been by my side throughout.
“I've been training with her from the get-go. She is the one who keeps pushing me, motivating me and helping me to improve myself. So, I must be honest I give all the credit to her,” she said.
“Because if it wasn't for her I wouldn't have achieved what I have achieved today. All in all, I am very grateful and happy for the outcome.”
Nare, who won R1m in a marathon in Mbombela last weekend, said she was surprised by her third-place finish.
“To be honest with you this is one of the best days of my life. Even though I came third, this is one side of me that I didn't realise I could do, considering what I achieved last week running a marathon.
“No-one would even consider racing a week after doing a marathon, even though I didn't consider it.
“I had forgotten about it and decided not to run, but my coach encouraged me and kept on reminding me about this amazing race.
“That it means a lot to me, so if it means a lot to me I need to go in and race no matter what, whether I am ready or not.
“I need to go in and give the best that I have, so it's a way of honouring the race by coming here and racing, and the fact that I came third is even a bonus for me to be honest.
“So, I am very grateful and surprised with the outcome,” she said.
Leading results: 1 Glenrose Xaba (31:22); 2. Diniya Abaraya (31:33); 3. Tadu Nare (31:48); 4. Carina Viljoen (33:10); 5 Karabo Mailula (33:20); 6 Blandina Makatisi (33:27); 7 Cacisile Sosibo (33:34); 8 Diana Phalula-Mzazi (34:24); 9 Malineo Mahloko (34:55); and 10 Lebogang Phalula-Luthuli (35:12).
