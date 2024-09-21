In-form Glenrose blossoms in spring to win Grand Prix race in Bay

Glenrose Xaba will more than likely become the first South African in five years to win the Grand Prix series that forms part of the national Spar Women’s Challenge events after taking line honours in Gqeberha on Saturday.
She completed the 10km on a brand-new course in 31:22 to extend her lead atop the leader board with the final race in Johannesburg looming just over two weeks from now.
Her closest rival for the overall title, teammate Cacisile Sosibo, could only muster a seventh place in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Xaba, coached by Caster Semenya and the Olympian’s sister Violet, last won the series in 2018 — a year before it was opened to foreigners.
The 29-year-old Boxer Athletics Club runner has been in tremendous form this year, breaking the national 10km record set by Elana Meyer in Budapest in 2001.
Ethiopian wunderkind Diniya Abaraya (Nedbank), 18, followed her home at 31:33 to clock the 13th fastest time ever in the world by a junior over the distance.
Her compatriot and three-time Grand Prix series champion Tadu Nare (Nedbank) took third in 31:48, a mere seven days after winning the Mpumalanga Marathon to secure a R1-million payday.
Xaba, who had intended to break 32 minutes, went clear of the field in the company of Abaraya and Nare after 6km and the trio never relented.
Conditions were near-perfect in the Friendly City, with hardly a breath of wind and the sun warm enough to be more friend than foe.
Abaraya said her achievement would not have been possible without Nare’s guidance. Speaking via a translator, she explained that her compatriot had been by her side every step of the way.
“She is the one who keeps pushing and motivating me. I am surprised by what I have achieved today but I give all the credit to her,” the shy teen said at the post-race press conference.
Nare admitted that she very nearly did not start in Gqeberha. However, some convincing by her coach saw her return to the start line at Pollok Beach.
“This race matters to me and I told myself that even if I am not ready, I must enter. It is my way of honouring this race.”
Thousands of runners took advantage of the spring weather to take part in the 31st edition of the annual Women’s Challenge, which included a 5km fun run.
As has become tradition, two community organisations received a donation of R50 000 each from the family retailer. This year’s beneficiaries were mobile mammogram service Radhiant and LifeLife SA.
Radhiant head radiographer Fatima Davids said the organisation had one of its units at the race village and she was amazed by how many had made use of the service.
“Our door has been closed most of the day. It’s been incredible.”
LifeLine SA’s Tommy Mokgotla thanked Spar Eastern Cape for “the gesture to help us achieve our targets”.
“As we know, government funding is being cut so this money will help us a lot.”
The leading results were: 1 Glenrose Xaba (31:22); 2. Diniya Abaraya (31:33); 3. Tadu Nare (31:48); 4. Carina Viljoen (33:10); Karabo Mailula (33:20); Blandina Makatisi (33:27); Cacisile Sosibo (33:34); Diana Phalula-Mzazi (34:24); Malineo Mahloko (34:55); and Lebogang Phalula-Luthuli (35:12). — Full Stop Communications
Image: Werner Hills
