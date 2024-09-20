Maqam already eyeing next fight after victorious pro debut
With his first win as a professional prizefighter still fresh in his mind, Gqeberha mixed martial artist Khanyo Maqam is already planning the next move that will cement him as a force on the South African MMA circuit.
Just days after his dominant win at the Versus MMA promotion in Pretoria last weekend, the 26-year-old did not waste any time getting back into the gym at the PE Submission Fighting Academy (PESFA)...
