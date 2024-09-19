Victory Raceway hosts national dirt oval championship

Victory Raceway on Victoria Drive in Walmer plays host to the DO4SA National Championship this weekend when 88 of the top dirt oval drivers from around the country will pit their skills against each other on what has been described as one of the best surfaces in the country.
The action kicks off on Friday at 6pm where heats for all classes will be run, building up to more heats and the finals that will be run on Saturday evening from 6pm.
The classes that will be participating are the 1600 Stock saloons, 1660 Modified Saloons, 2.1 Modified Saloons, Hot Rods, Heavy Metals, and V8 American Saloons.
Gates will open to the public at 11am on both days with racing set to get under way at 6pm.
There are a few trackside parking slots still available, and spectators are encouraged to bring their braai fires along and enjoy the fast-paced action and festive atmosphere.
For the less adventurous there will be a host of food trucks in attendance with licensed bar facilities in the clubhouse.
Tickets per day cost R100 per adult and R50 for children under 12.
For more information, call Maggie at 082-656-8830.
Upcoming events:
September 20-21: DO4SA Dirt Oval National Championships at Victory Raceway.
September 21: Kart Racing at Algoa Kart Club.
September 28: Dirt Oval racing at PE Oval Track Raceway.
September 29: Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive — EP Veteran Car Club
October 5: Drag Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Algoa Rally Club — Ocean Truck Sales Rally in Steytlerville
October 6: Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway.
October 12: Ferrari Day at Aldo Scribante Raceway
October 19: AMSC Regional Round 7 including Classic Mini Racing
October 26: Dirt Oval racing at PE Oval Track Raceway.
Follow the Motor Mouth Facebook page for more information.
