Sport stars go head-to-head at East Cape Sport Achievers Awards
Sport, recreation, arts and culture MEC Sibulele Ngongo is excited to host the 28th edition of the Eastern Cape Sport Achievers Awards.
The glitzy red-carpet event will take place at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre on October 11, with the awards recognising and celebrating individuals, federations and teams that have excelled both on and off the field for the period June 1 2023, to June 30 2024, across 22 standing categories...
