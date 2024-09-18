Nelson Mandela Bay speedster set for the big time

Teenage Algoa Motorsport Club biking sensation Dylan Grobler has been invited to participate in the trials to secure qualification for the international Red Bull Rookie Cup Championship.
The trials take place in Spain from September 29 to October 2, where Grobler, 16, will be up against the best junior riders from more than 38 countries vying for a sought-after ride in the Rookie Cup, which is a highly competitive driving academy.
Now in its 19th year, the series sees the top 26 young riders from around the globe battle it out on seven of Europe’s classic racetracks and is considered to be the best stepping stone to Moto GP racing.
Grobler is the second local Algoa Motorsport Club rider to receive an invitation to take part in the prestigious championship.
Ruché Moodley recently completed his third and final year in the series, earning a ninth-place finish overall.
Fellow South African, Kgopotso Mononyane, taking part in his first season, secured 20th place in the 2024 edition.
A hectic scramble to organise travel visas and make travel arrangements at short notice now ensues, yet Grobler was upbeat that things would fall into place.
“For me, this is a dream come true,” the young star said.
“Having started racing in 2018 and having won nine championships across two classes, I see this as an opportunity to accomplish my lifelong dream of becoming a Moto GP rider, following in the footsteps of my heroes Ruché Moodley, Brad Binder and Valentino Rossi.
“I would like to give a massive thanks to my family, my friends and my supporters, as well as my sponsors ICR Utility Management, Brights Motorsport, DSD Racing, DSD Photography, Fuchs Lubricants SA, Wicked Creations and Ten28PM Photography, as well as a special thank you to Motor Mouth for promoting motorsport and creating motorsport awareness in our region.”
Brights Motorsport team principle Sparky Bright said: “We are extremely proud of Dylan for having been invited to the selection programme in Spain.
“Dylan’s mentor and riding coach, Daniel Bright, has spent a lot of time with our young team riders who are now starting to reap the rewards.
“It’s not just about Dylan’s riding ability, but also his dedication to listening and learning, the excellent way in which he presents himself, as well as the way he helps his teammates to improve their riding skills.”
Bright added: “This young man is destined to go places, so if there are any businesses or companies that would like to assist in sponsoring Dylan, please get in contact with us.”
Grobler will be spearheading a strong Brights Motorsport Team on December 14, joining Ruan van Zyl, Craig Benn and Caden Weise as they tackle the Cape Town 8-Hour Endurance Race on the short circuit at Killarney International Raceway.
HeraldLIVE
Nelson Mandela Bay speedster set for the big time
Image: DARRYL KUKARD
HeraldLIVE
