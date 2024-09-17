EP women’s hockey side will become stronger unit, says coach
Team secure third place in B section of national tournament
Building a stronger unit for the next edition of the Senior Interprovincial hockey tournament will be their golden ticket to the A section, Eastern Province Women’s coach Kurt Petersen said.
Petersen was speaking after his side, who had little over two weeks to prepare for the competition, managed to secure third place in the B section of the national tournament held in Johannesburg recently. ..
