Sharp-shooting Coetzer instrumental in Varsity Netball triumph

Sharpshooter Kaylin Coetzer’s appetite for goals was instrumental in helping the Madibaz storm to their first victory of the 2024 Varsity Netball tournament in Gqeberha on Monday.
The hosts dominated the encounter to register a 71-25 scoreline against TUT, giving themselves a timely confidence boost heading into the remainder of the fast-paced programme.
The 1.94m-tall Coetzer’s accuracy and skilful positional play were on full display en route to her player-of-the-match performance at the Madibaz Indoor Sport Centre.
It was a sweet outcome for her and her teammates after three losses on the bounce against high-quality opposition that could easily have left them deflated.
“I was able to do what I do best,” the 23-year-old business student said.
“Because of my height, I could catch some high over-balls, which made it easier to get points.”
Her feeders also did great work, making the catching easier, which translated into more effective shooting.
Coetzer, who has been struggling with consistency, suddenly found the golden thread against TUT.
“I am very proud that the long shooting practices are finally paying off.
“I also felt the communication on the court and with those on the bench was very strong during this game.
“It meant that we were able to put in a team effort as everyone had a common goal.”
Coetzer, who has represented the Eastern Cape Comets and Aloes, as well as SA Under-21, said the win had been important for their collective mindset.
“It was needed to remind myself and the team what we are capable of.”
She said they had been given the knowledge and skills by their coaches to face challenges on court.
After the initial losses, they simply knuckled down to do their job by implementing what they had learnt in training.
It was essential to embrace opportunities, Coetzer said.
“Besides sticking to the basics, the most important lesson I was reminded of was to enjoy the game and to appreciate the competition, and that helped take the pressure off.”
She admitted that she “can get into my own head quickly”, allowing her nerves to get the better of her at times.
“I’ve been trying to improve my mental health in the way of being confident and [being] as consistent as possible with my game.”
The presence of senior players such as Mothira Mohammad and Hanniska van Vuuren also had a calming influence, she said.
Coetzer has been working hard for the past 12 months to develop her game.
“I have been trying to improve my transition from attack to defence and we have also been trying to improve working with my goal attacks when we enter the circle.”
She revelled in excelling in front of her fans.
“This Varsity Sports bumper weekend has been the best experience.
“I had so much fun, all thanks to the amazing crowd and people who made it possible to have a weekend full of great netball.”
The Mandela University team’s next encounter is against Kovsies in Pretoria on September 16. — Full Stop Communications
Sharp-shooting Coetzer instrumental in Varsity Netball triumph
Image: SUPPLIED
