Piastri wins Azerbaijan GP as McLaren take over at the top

McLaren's Oscar Piastri won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in a race that ended behind a virtual safety car after a collision between Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Red Bull's Sergio Perez as they fought for third place.

Ferrari's pole-sitter Charles Leclerc was second with George Russell third for Mercedes.

Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen finished fifth, just behind his closest title rival Lando Norris, who started 15th for McLaren and ended up fourth with a bonus point for fastest lap.

McLaren took the lead from Red Bull in the constructors' championship.