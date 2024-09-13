Record field as People’s Triathlon returns to Hobie Beach

All roads lead to Hobie Beach as competitors get ready to contest the sixth edition of the People’s Triathlon in Gqeberha on Sunday.
More than 180 triathletes are expected to toe the start line in the popular event, which will again feature three race distances, catering for the seasoned triathlete as well as competitors starting their multi-sport journey.
The main event is the People’s 90, which includes a 2km swim, 90km cycle and 21km run.
Then there is the People’s 60, featuring a 1km swim, 60km bike and 14km run, while the shortest race, the People’s 30, comprises a 500m swim, 30km bike and 7km run.
Event organiser Michael Zoetmulder said an exciting addition to the 2024 event was the AquaBike, comprising just swimming and cycling and available to enter at all three distances.
Former champions Jamie Riddle and Keegan Cook, as well as Kirsty Weir are just some of the established names in the sport who are expected to do battle in their respective categories.
Held at Pollok Beach in the last couple of years, the event makes its way back to Hobie Beach this year and promises some action-packed racing as competitors aim to outsmart their opponents in the battle for the top spot.
“This will be the sixth edition of the race in PE, and will be our biggest field of entries to date, with 183 competitors expected to take to the start line across distances,” Zoetmulder said.
“There has been a lot of challenges in recent years, but the response we’ve had this year has been very positive.
“I think moving back to Hobie Beach may have something to do with it.”
Zoetmulder said athletes had been travelling to the city from all over SA.
Keen interest had also been shown in the AquaBike race.
“We have placed a lot more emphasis on it, and I think it is a division that will grow within triathlon.
“People are starting to see it as a doable sport for those that are not traditionally strong runners.
“This division gives them the opportunity to still race triathlons without having to exert too much stress on the body,” he said.
Racing gets under way from 7am for all distances, with the various races starting at 10-minute intervals. Prize-giving ceremonies will be held at the conclusion of each race.
HeraldLIVE
Record field as People’s Triathlon returns to Hobie Beach
Image: DAVID RAMOS/GETTY IMAGES
All roads lead to Hobie Beach as competitors get ready to contest the sixth edition of the People’s Triathlon in Gqeberha on Sunday.
More than 180 triathletes are expected to toe the start line in the popular event, which will again feature three race distances, catering for the seasoned triathlete as well as competitors starting their multi-sport journey.
The main event is the People’s 90, which includes a 2km swim, 90km cycle and 21km run.
Then there is the People’s 60, featuring a 1km swim, 60km bike and 14km run, while the shortest race, the People’s 30, comprises a 500m swim, 30km bike and 7km run.
Event organiser Michael Zoetmulder said an exciting addition to the 2024 event was the AquaBike, comprising just swimming and cycling and available to enter at all three distances.
Former champions Jamie Riddle and Keegan Cook, as well as Kirsty Weir are just some of the established names in the sport who are expected to do battle in their respective categories.
Held at Pollok Beach in the last couple of years, the event makes its way back to Hobie Beach this year and promises some action-packed racing as competitors aim to outsmart their opponents in the battle for the top spot.
“This will be the sixth edition of the race in PE, and will be our biggest field of entries to date, with 183 competitors expected to take to the start line across distances,” Zoetmulder said.
“There has been a lot of challenges in recent years, but the response we’ve had this year has been very positive.
“I think moving back to Hobie Beach may have something to do with it.”
Zoetmulder said athletes had been travelling to the city from all over SA.
Keen interest had also been shown in the AquaBike race.
“We have placed a lot more emphasis on it, and I think it is a division that will grow within triathlon.
“People are starting to see it as a doable sport for those that are not traditionally strong runners.
“This division gives them the opportunity to still race triathlons without having to exert too much stress on the body,” he said.
Racing gets under way from 7am for all distances, with the various races starting at 10-minute intervals. Prize-giving ceremonies will be held at the conclusion of each race.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Sport
Rugby
Soccer