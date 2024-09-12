Sparks set to fly at Aldo Scribante Raceway

Algoa Motorsport Club are bracing for a busy racing weekend at round six of their regional championship at Aldo Scribante Raceway on the outskirts of Gqeberha.
Having already received 120 entries, the scene is set for a thrill-a-minute affair across the various classes taking part.
One of the highlights will be the Cape Town-based API Property Group-backed GTI Challenge that caters for Volkswagens in various forms and is regarded as one of the closest and most thrilling series in the country at present.
Racing in three different classes according to engine output, the series has produced some spectacular racing with a mix of drivers from seasoned national drivers to unknown street racers giving it their all on the track as they push their cars to the limit while trading wing mirrors, bumpers and paintwork along the way.
Local motorsport ace Jeandre Marais will team up with regular Summit racing partner Nathan Victor and kart racer Marco Busi, forming a formidable trio as they take on the likes of national stars Clinton Bezuidenhout, Jurie “Umpie” Swart, Schalk Geldenhuys and Tate Bishop.
With a field of 24 cars set to do battle in two heats, it promises to be an absolute thriller.
Adding to the excitement is the Ford & Friends Series that sees almost 40 historic and classic type race cars taking part in the Stu Davidson & Sons Coastal Challenge comprising of three seven-lap heats as well as the Boxer Group Ford All-comers race and the Origen Oil 45 minute enduro to end off the day.
A wide spread of cars will be in action from the mighty V8-powered Ford Capris of Darron Gudmanz and Chris Nel, to the Chevrolet Firenza Can Ams of Matthew Gudmanz and Derek Boy and the nimble Ford Anglias of Darryn Vice and Johan Marais, with 10 Ford Escorts, four Capris and a V6 Cortina adding some spice to the mix.
Franco Donadio is bringing what is probably the quickest Ford Escort in the country up from the Cape to challenge the likes of the class-B Escorts of Nick Davidson and East London’s Wayne Botha.
Add the beautiful-sounding, flame-throwing Mazda RX 7 of PW Louw and the Mazda Capella of Jaco Scholtz to the pot and the scene is set for a feast of motorsport action.
Twenty-eight modified saloons will continue the fast paced action as the battle of the BMW’s continues with 10 of them set to start.
East London’s Shaun Gradwell has found some reliability in his very quick E36 and it will be interesting to see how he fares against the Cape's Gary Manwaring in his similar E36 and the local BMWs of Dean Ball, Timothy Ball, Greg Forward, Philip Weise, Johan Nel and Marais Ellis, as well as regular East London visitors Paul Berry, Mark Els & Shaun Vallance.
Also making the trip down from East London is Geoff Stephen with his very quick VW Golf that should match the pace of the similar Golf of local favourite Steven Phillips.
Steven Heydenrych is bringing the crowd-pulling Origen Oil Nissan Skyline R33 to Aldo Scribante for the first time and Algoa Motorsport Club chair Ian Riddle finds himself in the seat of an unfamiliar front wheel drive car as he takes to the track in a VW Golf 7.
The VW Rookie Cup that is a stepping stone for the country’s top karting stars to enter Saloon car racing is also on the bill as they reach the penultimate round of their championship with the final round taking place at Zwartkops later in the year.
Local star Josh Moore continues to improve in each outing and as the youngest in the talented bunch, he must surely have his eye on the title next season.
Twenty motorcycles will also be competing and the scene is set for the ongoing battle for supremacy between Dylan Grobler and Ethan Diener in the CBR 150 junior class with dark horse Caden Weise and ever-improving Craig Benn becoming serious contenders for line honours.
Keana Strode on his Kawasaki ZX6R has been an absolute revelation this season, but will no doubt be pushed by Dylan Anderson on his Yamaha R6 and by the 1000cc machines of Craig Benn, Nkululeko Majola and Donavan van der Merwe.
Friday's official practice is open to spectators at no charge with Saturday's action costing just R60 per person at the main gate, with free entry to children under the age of 12.
Upcoming events:
September 14: AMSC Regional Round 6 including Ford & Friends at Aldo Scribante
September 14-15: Inner City Enduro (ICE), Baakens Valley
September 15: British Classics Show Day at EP Veteran Car Club
September 20-21: DO4SA Dirt Oval National Championships at Victory Raceway
September 21: Kart Racing at Algoa Kart Club
September 28: Dirt Oval racing at PE Oval Track Raceway
September 29: Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive — EP Veteran Car Club
October 6: Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway
October 12: Ferrari Day at Aldo Scribante Raceway
October 19: AMSC Regional Round 7 including Classic Mini Racing
October 26: Dirt Oval racing at PE Oval Track Raceway.
HeraldLIVE
Sparks set to fly at Aldo Scribante Raceway
Image: Darryl Kukard
HeraldLIVE
