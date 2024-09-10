The Bay Run returns to Gqeberha for second time

The Bay Run with Discovery Vitality returns to Nelson Mandela Bay for the second time on October 5.
The Bay Run, which is part of the Vitality Run Series, will be hosted by the 32Gi athletic club and will start and finish at Cape Recife High School.
An EP Athletics league status event, the race will offer three flat and scenic distances, 21km, 10km and a fun 5km.
The Vitality Run Series was introduced in 2017, with the aim of helping people improve their fitness through physical activity.
The series has over the years offered iconic events in the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, and last year launched the George and Gqeberha series.
The race is open to anyone, and Vitality members earn Vitality points for participating in the event.
Mari Leach, wellness specialist at Discovery Vitality, welcomed the Gqeberha edition to the national Vitality Run Series, which consists of 17 running events across SA.
“The camaraderie among the Gqeberha runners is inspiring, from beginner walkers to those looking to improve their personal bests, these series events really have a place for everyone,” Leach said.
Race director Jonathan Mandell of the 32Gi athletics club, who is keen to see the event grow with Discovery Vitality’s support, said: “We had a fantastic turnout and a great vibe last year in cold and wet conditions.
“So, hopefully, this year the weather will be fine and we will celebrate an even bigger crowd of runners at the start line of all three distances.”
The race will start with the 21km at 6am with the 5km starting at 6.05am. The 10km will then follow at 6.15am.
Last year more than 1,000 runners powered to the finish of the Rafi’s Bay Run with Discovery Vitality Series.
Local retailer Rafi Selvilya of Rafi’s Appliances and Mattresses sponsored the inaugural Bay Run but has since retired.
Sinethemba Mirele, of Nedbank Running Club, won the 21km last year in 1:13:29 and Cherise Carreira, of Boxer Athletic Club, was the first woman to finish the 21km in 1:21:12.
In the 10km, Sinawo Poti, of Ikhamva Athletics Club, finished first in 31:22 and Kelly van Vliet, of Nedbank Running Club, was the first woman to finish in 38:04.
All finishers will receive a Bay Run with Discovery Vitality Series medal and this year the first male and female winner in each distance will receive a pair of Puma running shoes.
Entries are open online at www.webtickets.co.za until midnight on October 1, or enter at Brian Bands, Sportsmans Warehouse, or UD Sports, in Kariega, before October 2.
Collection of race numbers and late entries will be available from the home of 32Gi athletics club, Wembley Tennis Club at 1 McCoy Road, Mill Park, Port Elizabeth, on October 4 from 12 noon to 7pm, and from 5am to 5.45am at Cape Recife High School on race day.
The Bay Run returns to Gqeberha for second time
