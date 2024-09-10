Sport

A-Z of all the Team SA results at the 2024 Paris Paralympics

By Sports Staff - 10 September 2024
Bronze medalist Mpumelelo Mhlongo of Team South Africa poses during the medal ceremony for the men's 200m T64 final on day 10 of the Paralympic Games at Stade de France.
Image: Franco Arland/Getty Images for IPC

Team South Africa finished the 2024 Paralympics with six medals, which placed them 46th on the overall table, with China topping the list with 220 medals (94 gold).

For Team SA, Mpumelelo Mhlongo (T44 100m) and Simoné Kruger (T38 discus) won gold, while Louzanne Coetzee (T11 1500m), Donald Ramphadi and Lucas Sithole (wheelchair tennis Quad doubles), Pieter du Preez (H1 Individual Time-Trial) and Mpumelelo Mhlongo (T64 200m) won bronze.

Here is a full breakdown of Team SA’s performance at Paris 2024:

CODES WITH MEDALS

4 Athletics (2 gold, 2 bronze)

1 Cycling (1 bronze)

1 Wheelchair tennis (1 bronze)

WORLD RECORDS

T44 200m: Mpumelelo Mhlongo 22.62

T44 long jump: Mpumelelo Mhlongo 7.12m

PARALYMPIC RECORDS

T63 100m: Puseletso Mabote 12.05

T44 200m: Mpumelelo Mhlongo 22.62

T44 long jump: Mpumelelo Mhlongo 7.12m

T38 discus: Simoné Kruger 38.70m

AFRICAN RECORDS (14)

Athletics

T44 long jump: Tezna Abrahams 4.46m

T63 long jump: Puseletso Mabote 6.44m

T47 high jump: Khumo Pitso 1.98m

T64 100m: Paul Daniels 11.23

T44 long jump: Mpumelelo Mhlongo 7.12m

Swimming

S7 50m freestyle: Christian Sadie 38.75

S7 200m IM: Christian Sadie 2:35.02

S7 50m butterfly: Christian Sadie 29.94

S12 100m breaststroke: Alani Ferreira 1:21.36

S12 400m freestyle: Alani Ferreira 4:55.98

S5 50m backstroke: Kat Swanepoel 49.63

SM13 200m IM: Nathan Hendricks 2:17.15

A FINALS

* Won their way through to the final

Athletics

T63 100m: Puseletso Mabote

T37 100m: Sheryl James

T44 200m: Mpumelelo Mhlongo

T47 400m: Collen Mahlalela

T11 1500m: Louzanne Coetzee

Swimming

S7 50m freestyle: Christian Sadie

S7 50m butterfly: Christian Sadie

S7 100m backstroke: Christian Sadie

S7 200m IM: Christian Sadie

S13 100m butterfly: Nathan Hendricks

S13 100m backstroke: Nathan Hendricks

SM13 200m IM: Nathan Hendricks

SM13 400m freestyle: Nathan Hendricks

S12 100m breaststroke: Alani Ferreira

S13 400m freestyle: Alani Ferreira

S13 100m breaststroke: Danika Vyncka

PERFORMANCES

Archery

W1: Shaun Anderson 9th in qualifying, reached the quarterfinals

Athletics

T44 100m: Mpumelelo Mhlongo won the gold medal

T64 200m: Mpumelelo Mhlongo won the bronze medal

T44 long jump: Mpumelelo Mhlongo finished fifth in the final

T63 100m: Puseletso Mabote equalled the Paralympic record in the heats and finished fifth in the final

T63 long jump: Puseletso Mabote finished sixth in the straight final

T64 100m: Daniel du Plessis finished seventh in his heat, did not reach final

T64 100m: Daniel Du Plessis finished eighth in the straight final after which he announced his retirement

T64 100m: Paul Daniels finished fourth in his heat, did not reach final

T64 400m: Paul Daniels finished fifth in a personal best in the straight final

T12 100m: Jaco Smit finished second in heat, did not reach final

T47 400m: Collen Mahlalela reached the final where he finished seventh

T37 100m: Sheryl James qualified for the final and finished eighth in final

T37 200m: Sheryl James finished seventh in straight final

T64 200m: Tezna Abrahams finished fifth in her heat, did not reach final

T44 long jump: Tezna Abrahams finished 11th in straight final

T11 1500m: Louzanne Coetzee finished second in her heat, won bronze in the final

F46 shot: put: Kerwin Noemdo finished fifth in straight final

F12 shot: put: Hermanus Blom finished seventh in straight final

T46 high jump: Khumo Pitso finished fifth in a straight final

T38 discus: Simoné Kruger won the gold medal with a PR

F44 discus: Yane van der Merwe did not measure a distance

T12 marathon: Louzanne Coetzee finished seventh in 3:25:53

Boccia

Pool matches: Karabo Morapedi and Vincent Ramochela (ramp operator). Played 3, lost 3. Finished 16th overall

Pool matches: Elanza Jordaan and Sandre Jordaan (ramp operator). Played 3, lost 3. Finished 15th overall

Pool matches: Karabo Morapedi and Elanza Jordaan. Played 2, lost 2

Cycling

Men’s H1 Individual Time-Trial: Pieter du Preez won the bronze medal

Men’s H1-2 Road race: Pieter du Preez withdrew

Equestrian

Philippa Johnson-Dwyer finished 14th

Judo

J1 -73kg: Ndyeni Lamani lost his first match

Pata-Triathlon

PTS4: Kirsty Weir finished eighth on her Paralympic debut

Swimming

S13 100m butterfly: Nathan Hendricks reached final where he finished eighth

S13 100m backstroke: Nathan Hendricks reached final where he finished eighth

SM13 100m breaststroke: Nathan Hendricks finished seventh in his heat

S13 400m freestyle: Nathan Hendricks reached the final where he finished sixth

SM13 200m IM: Nathan Hendricks reached the final where he finished seventh

S7 50m freestyle: Christian Sadie reached final where he finished seventh

S7 50m butterfly: Christian Sadie reached final where he finished fifth

S7 100m backstroke: Christian Sadie reached final where he finished fifth

SM7 200m IM: Christian Sadie won his heat and finished fifth in final

S12 100m breaststroke: Alani Ferreira reached the final where she finished fifth

S12 100m freestyle: Alani Ferreira finished sixth in her heat

S13 400m freestyle: Alani Ferreira reached the final where she finished eighth

S13 100m breaststroke: Danika Vyncka reached the final where she finished eighth

S13 400m freestyle: Danika Vyncka finished fifth in her heat

S5 50m backstroke: Kat Swanepoel finished sixth in her heat

Wheelchair Tennis

Quad singles: Donald Ramphadi lost in the first round

Quad singles: Lucas Sithole lost in the first round

Quad doubles: Donald Rampedi and Lucas Sithole won the bronze medal

Men’s singles: Alwande Sikhosana won through to the second round

Women’s singles: Mariska Venter won through to the second round;

Men's doubles: Kgothatso Montjane withdrew

OTHER PERSONAL BESTS

T64 200m: Tezna Abrahams

T47 400m: Collen Mahlalela

T67 400m: Paul Daniels

T11 1500m: Louzanne Coetzee

Team SA media/Sascoc

