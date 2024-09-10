T37 100m: Sheryl James qualified for the final and finished eighth in final
T37 200m: Sheryl James finished seventh in straight final
T64 200m: Tezna Abrahams finished fifth in her heat, did not reach final
T44 long jump: Tezna Abrahams finished 11th in straight final
T11 1500m: Louzanne Coetzee finished second in her heat, won bronze in the final
F46 shot: put: Kerwin Noemdo finished fifth in straight final
F12 shot: put: Hermanus Blom finished seventh in straight final
T46 high jump: Khumo Pitso finished fifth in a straight final
T38 discus: Simoné Kruger won the gold medal with a PR
F44 discus: Yane van der Merwe did not measure a distance
T12 marathon: Louzanne Coetzee finished seventh in 3:25:53
Boccia
Pool matches: Karabo Morapedi and Vincent Ramochela (ramp operator). Played 3, lost 3. Finished 16th overall
Pool matches: Elanza Jordaan and Sandre Jordaan (ramp operator). Played 3, lost 3. Finished 15th overall
Pool matches: Karabo Morapedi and Elanza Jordaan. Played 2, lost 2
A-Z of all the Team SA results at the 2024 Paris Paralympics
Image: Franco Arland/Getty Images for IPC
Team South Africa finished the 2024 Paralympics with six medals, which placed them 46th on the overall table, with China topping the list with 220 medals (94 gold).
For Team SA, Mpumelelo Mhlongo (T44 100m) and Simoné Kruger (T38 discus) won gold, while Louzanne Coetzee (T11 1500m), Donald Ramphadi and Lucas Sithole (wheelchair tennis Quad doubles), Pieter du Preez (H1 Individual Time-Trial) and Mpumelelo Mhlongo (T64 200m) won bronze.
Here is a full breakdown of Team SA’s performance at Paris 2024:
CODES WITH MEDALS
4 Athletics (2 gold, 2 bronze)
1 Cycling (1 bronze)
1 Wheelchair tennis (1 bronze)
WORLD RECORDS
T44 200m: Mpumelelo Mhlongo 22.62
T44 long jump: Mpumelelo Mhlongo 7.12m
PARALYMPIC RECORDS
T63 100m: Puseletso Mabote 12.05
T44 200m: Mpumelelo Mhlongo 22.62
T44 long jump: Mpumelelo Mhlongo 7.12m
T38 discus: Simoné Kruger 38.70m
AFRICAN RECORDS (14)
Athletics
T44 long jump: Tezna Abrahams 4.46m
T63 long jump: Puseletso Mabote 6.44m
T47 high jump: Khumo Pitso 1.98m
T64 100m: Paul Daniels 11.23
T44 long jump: Mpumelelo Mhlongo 7.12m
Swimming
S7 50m freestyle: Christian Sadie 38.75
S7 200m IM: Christian Sadie 2:35.02
S7 50m butterfly: Christian Sadie 29.94
S12 100m breaststroke: Alani Ferreira 1:21.36
S12 400m freestyle: Alani Ferreira 4:55.98
S5 50m backstroke: Kat Swanepoel 49.63
SM13 200m IM: Nathan Hendricks 2:17.15
A FINALS
* Won their way through to the final
Athletics
T63 100m: Puseletso Mabote
T37 100m: Sheryl James
T44 200m: Mpumelelo Mhlongo
T47 400m: Collen Mahlalela
T11 1500m: Louzanne Coetzee
Swimming
S7 50m freestyle: Christian Sadie
S7 50m butterfly: Christian Sadie
S7 100m backstroke: Christian Sadie
S7 200m IM: Christian Sadie
S13 100m butterfly: Nathan Hendricks
S13 100m backstroke: Nathan Hendricks
SM13 200m IM: Nathan Hendricks
SM13 400m freestyle: Nathan Hendricks
S12 100m breaststroke: Alani Ferreira
S13 400m freestyle: Alani Ferreira
S13 100m breaststroke: Danika Vyncka
PERFORMANCES
Archery
W1: Shaun Anderson 9th in qualifying, reached the quarterfinals
Athletics
T44 100m: Mpumelelo Mhlongo won the gold medal
T64 200m: Mpumelelo Mhlongo won the bronze medal
T44 long jump: Mpumelelo Mhlongo finished fifth in the final
T63 100m: Puseletso Mabote equalled the Paralympic record in the heats and finished fifth in the final
T63 long jump: Puseletso Mabote finished sixth in the straight final
T64 100m: Daniel du Plessis finished seventh in his heat, did not reach final
T64 100m: Daniel Du Plessis finished eighth in the straight final after which he announced his retirement
T64 100m: Paul Daniels finished fourth in his heat, did not reach final
T64 400m: Paul Daniels finished fifth in a personal best in the straight final
T12 100m: Jaco Smit finished second in heat, did not reach final
T47 400m: Collen Mahlalela reached the final where he finished seventh
T37 100m: Sheryl James qualified for the final and finished eighth in final
T37 200m: Sheryl James finished seventh in straight final
T64 200m: Tezna Abrahams finished fifth in her heat, did not reach final
T44 long jump: Tezna Abrahams finished 11th in straight final
T11 1500m: Louzanne Coetzee finished second in her heat, won bronze in the final
F46 shot: put: Kerwin Noemdo finished fifth in straight final
F12 shot: put: Hermanus Blom finished seventh in straight final
T46 high jump: Khumo Pitso finished fifth in a straight final
T38 discus: Simoné Kruger won the gold medal with a PR
F44 discus: Yane van der Merwe did not measure a distance
T12 marathon: Louzanne Coetzee finished seventh in 3:25:53
Boccia
Pool matches: Karabo Morapedi and Vincent Ramochela (ramp operator). Played 3, lost 3. Finished 16th overall
Pool matches: Elanza Jordaan and Sandre Jordaan (ramp operator). Played 3, lost 3. Finished 15th overall
Pool matches: Karabo Morapedi and Elanza Jordaan. Played 2, lost 2
Cycling
Men’s H1 Individual Time-Trial: Pieter du Preez won the bronze medal
Men’s H1-2 Road race: Pieter du Preez withdrew
Equestrian
Philippa Johnson-Dwyer finished 14th
Judo
J1 -73kg: Ndyeni Lamani lost his first match
Pata-Triathlon
PTS4: Kirsty Weir finished eighth on her Paralympic debut
Swimming
S13 100m butterfly: Nathan Hendricks reached final where he finished eighth
S13 100m backstroke: Nathan Hendricks reached final where he finished eighth
SM13 100m breaststroke: Nathan Hendricks finished seventh in his heat
S13 400m freestyle: Nathan Hendricks reached the final where he finished sixth
SM13 200m IM: Nathan Hendricks reached the final where he finished seventh
S7 50m freestyle: Christian Sadie reached final where he finished seventh
S7 50m butterfly: Christian Sadie reached final where he finished fifth
S7 100m backstroke: Christian Sadie reached final where he finished fifth
SM7 200m IM: Christian Sadie won his heat and finished fifth in final
S12 100m breaststroke: Alani Ferreira reached the final where she finished fifth
S12 100m freestyle: Alani Ferreira finished sixth in her heat
S13 400m freestyle: Alani Ferreira reached the final where she finished eighth
S13 100m breaststroke: Danika Vyncka reached the final where she finished eighth
S13 400m freestyle: Danika Vyncka finished fifth in her heat
S5 50m backstroke: Kat Swanepoel finished sixth in her heat
Wheelchair Tennis
Quad singles: Donald Ramphadi lost in the first round
Quad singles: Lucas Sithole lost in the first round
Quad doubles: Donald Rampedi and Lucas Sithole won the bronze medal
Men’s singles: Alwande Sikhosana won through to the second round
Women’s singles: Mariska Venter won through to the second round;
Men's doubles: Kgothatso Montjane withdrew
OTHER PERSONAL BESTS
T64 200m: Tezna Abrahams
T47 400m: Collen Mahlalela
T67 400m: Paul Daniels
T11 1500m: Louzanne Coetzee
Team SA media/Sascoc
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Rugby
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby