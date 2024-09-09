PE Sports Legends Trust celebrates 10 unsung heroines
Women honoured for contributions in often unrecognised sports codes, as well as culture
The Port Elizabeth Sports Legends Trust honoured 10 dynamic women for their roles and contributions in their respective sports codes, as well as the arts and culture.
The annual event, held for the second time, was hosted at the Fairview Sports Centre on Sunday...
