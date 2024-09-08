ICE bringing the heat to Baakens Valley

Extreme Enduro riders from across the country will descend on Nelson Mandela Bay for the Inner City Enduro (ICE) presented by Red Cherry Events taking place in the Baakens Valley this coming weekend.
With experienced racers like Wade Young and Matthew Green just two of the top names expected to toe the start line, the three-class event promises some nail-biting action as competitors vie for the respective 2024 titles.
The course, which was designed on the hills of the valley, will feature 11 man-made and natural obstacles and will offer a stern test of riders' abilities.
With gates opening at 9am on Saturday, the action gets under way with the track walk and rider registration between 10am and 12am, before practice runs get under way from midday for the support class and at 1.30pm for the pro class.
The focus then shifts to Sunday as riders prepare to do battle to obtain top honours in their respective classes.
The gates open for the public at 8am, with competitors’ pit areas required to be set up by this time.
A shortened practice time of 15 minutes per class will commence from 10am for the junior class, 10.20am for the support class before the pro class take to the course for their final practice at 10.40am.
The practice lap will be the whole lap with riders finishing and stopping inside the holding area, then proceeding in first gear to the start chute to start another lap.
Racing finally gets under way from 11am with the opening heats for the three classes taking place between 11am and 12pm, where 10 riders per class will advance to the second round
The Red Bull Hill Climb will take place on either side of heats one and two with the second round of heats starting at 1pm, as seven more riders fall at this stage of the event
The class finals, which will feature three riders each, kick off at 2.30pm for the junior classes with the remaining support and pro class finals to follow at half-hour intervals to determine the last man standing.
This year's edition will also see a change in format, with the threat of first-round elimination now a thing of the past for competitors.
Each rider will be guaranteed at least five laps on race day.
They will race five laps at a time and will be allocated points based on finish.
As it is a new race every time, previous results don’t count and a new start position will be drawn for each lap.
After the five laps, the rider with the least points will be eliminated.
HeraldLIVE
ICE bringing the heat to Baakens Valley
Inner City Enduro returns to Gqeberha for action packed weekend of racing
Sports reporter
Image: Supplied
HeraldLIVE
