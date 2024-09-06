Sport

Nelson Mandela Bay wrestler TJ Tremor primed for showdown with Cowboy Storm

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 06 September 2024

Gqeberha’s top wrestler and WAW SA All-Africa heavyweight champion TJ Tremor will fly the South African flag high at the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) Fightmare 6.

The much-anticipated event will take place at the Norfolk Showground in Norwich in the UK on September 21...

