Progress desperate to get back on horse after loss
All to play for in EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12
Progress are desperate to get back on the horse as soon possible after they slumped to a narrow 31-27 loss against Harlequins last week.
Standing in Progress' way at the Central Field in Kariega will be the in-form NMU Madibaz who are surging up the log in a late bid to secure a berth in the Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 playoffs...
